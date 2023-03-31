Former PC head coach Rick Barnes believes Friars in good hands with AD Steve Napolillo & new head coach Kim English

PROVIDENCE – Whether it was engaging in dialogue with Steve Napolillo or Kim English, Rick Barnes sought to be a straight shooter of the truth.
“You have to rely on people to give you accurate information,” Barnes – the former Providence College men’s basketball head coach – told the Call/Times in a phone interview Thursday.
The timing of the dissemination of important information from Barnes to PC’s athletic director (Napolillo) and the school’s top target to become the next head coach (English) came as the University of Tennessee – the program that Barnes has led since 2015 – was gearing up for an appearance in the Sweet 16. To Barnes, the mission of lending a hand with the hope of uniting a driven-and-determined athletic director with an up-and-coming head coach was no bother at all.
If Barnes could help out the Big East institution where he once worked, as well as bring clarity to English about why the jump to the Friars will work out, the efforts that were being made would feature nothing but the noblest of intentions.
“Talking to Steve, he impressed me to the point where he’s the kind of guy who any coach would want to work for. He’s got it,” said Barnes. “When Steve asked me about Kim, I said to him that all you have to do is talk to Kim English. You’re going to want to hire him.
“When I talked to Kim and told him what was going on, I said, ‘Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but if you get the chance to go to Providence, you will love working for this guy [Napoilillo]. He understands what he’s doing. I can tell that he’s passionate to the max.’”
For the athletic director who has experienced a whirlwind and then some in his first year on the job, the hiring of a head coach who’s 34 has the potential to have staying power – per the eyes of an individual who was invested in making sure Providence got its guy.
“I think that they’re both somewhat young and they’re going to be able to grow together,” said Barnes. “It’s going to be neat to watch them work together.”
***
The first lofty compliment that Barnes bestowed upon English came long before the latter worked for the former as an assistant coach at Tennessee from 2019-21. Words rooted in respect came when English hooped it up at the University of Missouri from 2008-12 and Barnes was the head coach at the University of Texas.
“I remember walking off the court and telling my coaches that I would like to have someone like Kim English. You win with guys like him. I think that’s the ultimate compliment you can give a player after games – I wish I had him on my team,” said Barnes.
The importance of who you know helped pave the way for English to come aboard at Tennessee as an assistant under Barnes in 2019. When English joined the coaching ranks at Tulsa in 2015, the head coach was Frank Haith. Besides being English’s college coach at Missouri, Haith worked for Barnes at Texas. The Tennessee staff that English was joining also featured another familiar name from English’s past (Michael Schwartz, who worked with English at Tulsa).
“When I first met Kim, I knew that if I someday had the opportunity to hire him, I would,” said Barnes. “Once you meet him, you realize he’s special and want him to be part of your program. He was a huge part of our program [at Tennessee] and involved in every aspect.”
Barnes recalled being impressed by English’s dogged approach on the recruiting trail. One day, English told Barnes that they needed to fly from Tennessee to Seattle to meet Paolo Banchero – one of the top prospects from the high school Class of 2021. The competition to land Banchero was stiff, as Duke and Kentucky were also hot on the trail.
Ultimately, Banchero chose to spend his lone college basketball season at Duke. The lesson here is that English won’t be dissuaded in the pursuit of top talent. If Player X is in his tunnel vision, Barnes believes the odds are pretty good that English will unleash the recruiting version of the full-court press.
“He [Banchero] was the No. 1 player in the country, but we were involved and the reason why was because of Kim. He believed wholeheartedly because he was all in on behalf of the University of Tennessee. He’s going to take that same attitude to Providence College,” said Barnes. “He’s going to say, ‘I don’t care where they are. We’ve got something special here and we’re going to let people know about it. He doesn’t care who else is recruiting the kid. He’s going to say that we deserve to be involved with the best players in the country, and they’re going to have to tell him no. His attitude is that he's going to go after the best of the best."
***
Thirty-five years have passed since Barnes switched head coaching positions from George Mason to Providence. Now, history is repeating itself as English takes the same leap school-wise.
“I’m happy for Kim because I know he’s going to a wonderful place. I love the people [at PC] and love what I’ve learned about the administration over the last couple of years,” said Barnes. “First and foremost, I know he’s in a great situation. I’m happy for him but I’m also happy for PC. They made a big-time hire.
“Kim knows what’s going on. He understands the business. He played the game at the highest level. He has a great demeanor and knows how to connect with everybody,” Barnes delved further. “His players are going to love him because he’s going to be in the gym. He’s probably more of a gym rat than any player who he’s coaching. His staff loves to be in the gym. They’re big into player development.
“It’s a great hire for Providence and a great opportunity for Kim.”
