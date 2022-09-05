WOONSOCKET — Rhode Island native Drew Omicioli took a circuitous route to get back home after starting his coaching career at Brown University, but he’s finally back behind a bench in the Ocean State.
After retiring from the sport following the 2007 season with Italian squad HC Bolzano, Omicioli latched on with the Bears. He eventually moved on to the SPHL where he coached the Louisiana IceGators before three seasons back in Italy.
He returned to New England to become the coach and general manager of the South Shore Kings NCDC squad for the previous three seasons before a premier job in his home state opened up.
After guiding the Mount Academy U18 team to last season’s USA Hockey national championship, program co-director Matt Plante became an assistant coach at Brown this summer. Omicioli jumped at the chance to succeed Plante and coach some of the best midget players in the country.
“For me, taking this job is about the quality of players,” said Omicioli, a prep star at La Salle before four superb seasons at Providence College. “I had a great time with South Shore and it’s a great organization, but the guys that we have right now and trying to move them and place them in Division I is an opportunity I had to take. You saw what Matt did and now he’s coaching in college. I enjoyed my time in junior hockey, but this is just a better opportunity for my future and a great opportunity to teach these guys.”
College scouts and fans of the program got their first look at Omicioli and his U18 squad over the weekend with a pair of games against Boston Hockey Academy. Mount made easy work of BHA on Saturday, posting a 6-1 victory, but Sunday was anything but easy.
Mount built a two-goal advantage going into the second period, but BHA responded, and if not for some big late saves from Michael Calabret, the road side might’ve pulled off the shock victory.
Instead, Mount skated off the Adelard Arena ice with a 4-3 victory thanks to a beautiful goal from new defenseman Connor Gengle.
“I don’t really know what Matt did per se, but I did watch some of their games,” Omicioli said. “It’s really systematic the way we play and we’re raw right now. We’ve only had them for five days, but we’re going to be big with accountability and being 200-foot players. Matt did his thing and he did a phenomenal job with it. We’re just trying to make them complete players who are ready for that next jump, whether it’s the USHL or any junior league.”
“He’s a great coach and it’s not easy coming in to work with brand new guys who he’s really never seen play, but in a week we’ve worked on a lot of good stuff,” center Pat Murphy said. “We have two wins, so clearly he’s doing a good job.”
Omicioli isn’t the only person on the U18 team new to the program because outside of four-year stalwarts Murphy and Jake Gutwirth along with kids like Anthony Cardilli, David Prazma, Gates Omicioli, Noah Mertz, Maddox Tulacro and Nolan King, the rest of the team is filled with kids who played for different teams last season.
While last season’s team had four Division I committed players – and a 2022 NHL Draft pick in Ottawa’s Cam O’Neill – this season’s squad enters the campaign with just one college commit. Murphy, a North Kingstown native and first-line center, will follow in his father’s footsteps and play at Brown.
“I like what Brown’s doing with their program and I believe there’s going to be a major turnaround in their success,” said Murphy, who is also has the potential to play attack for the nationally-ranked lacrosse team. “My dad went there and this was a no-brainer for me. It helped a lot [that Plante was there] because I know how good a coach he was here. They really like me and I really like them.”
Murphy, who is playing with wingers Hunter Bruce and Gutwirth, produced a goal in Saturday’s win, but he was held off the scoresheet Sunday. In Sunday’s win, four different kids grabbed a goal led by Mertz and Gengle, who each had a goal and an assist. Gengle helped open the scoring just 3:01 into the contest when he rocketed through the zone and into the offensive zone before playing the puck to Mertz for a goal from the right circle.
Gengle, a left-shot defenseman who played for Compuware in Michigan last season, said Mount’s success at nationals last season was a big reason he made the move to Woonsocket.
“That championship 100 percent was a big reason why I came here and the development of the kids who come here and move on is also why I decided to play here,” Gengle said. “We’re working hard on the ice every day to get better as players and as a team.”
The hosts doubled their at 6:15 of the period when Prazma fired a shot past talented goalie Andrii Malykhin. Just when it seemed Mount was headed for another rout, Troy Pelton scored a pair of goals in the second period to cut the deficit to one going into the final period. Jack Oliver scored for Mount in the second.
BHA tied the game with 3:37 left on a nice finish by Joey Curtatone, but Mount salvaged the win in overtime when Gutwirth laid the puck off to Gengle and the Grand Rapids, Michigan native did the rest with a nice shot from the left circle.
“That team last year was an awesome team and we’re not trying to be the same team as them, we want to make our own path,” said Murphy, who helped lead the U16 team to Nationals last season. “We wanted to do our thing and get to where they finished.”
