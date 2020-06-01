Former Woonsocket High football star Emmanuel Gomes giving back

WOONSOCKET — It didn’t take Emmanuel Gomes long to receive a response to the speed & ability training sessions he was organizing to benefit aspiring football players.
Members of the Woonsocket Redskins’ U12 football program jumped at the chance to learn from Gomes, a 2019 graduate of Woonsocket High School and one of the key reasons why the Villa Novans hoisted the Division II Super Bowl trophy in 2018. Today, Gomes is a member of the football program at the University of Rhode Island.
“I put the word out and the next day, I met (a group of 10 players) at Barry Field,” said Gomes.
With credentials that also include starting three years at Woonsocket and earning Super Bowl MVP honors, Gomes is seeking to make tomorrow a little brighter for those who reside in his backyard.
The fact that he was able to work out kids from the same youth football organization that he once suited up for makes it even sweeter.
“They’re going to be in high school in a few years and I want to continue to help them … showing them how to work out with weights,” said Gomes. “When I was their age, I didn’t have anyone to push and guide me. I was just playing video games but also trying to figure things by going to the gym by myself and look up workouts.
“I feel these kids will turn out better than I did providing they put the work in now because they have someone to show them what to do and help change their mindset,” added Gomes. “They have someone who can guide them and give them the right steps.”
For now, Gomes is giving pointers to the Redskins – specifically, the running backs – where the focus is on agility and football.
“Side-to-side movement and working on making strong cuts … putting their foot in the ground and changing directions,” he said.
On URI’s spring 2020 roster, Gomes is listed as defensive back. He’s also a redshirt freshman, meaning he still has four years to suit up for the Rams after joining the program in a limited capacity last fall.
“(The pandemic) has afforded me more time to put in extra work and prepare for camp in the summer,” said Gomes, noting the first day of practice for the 2020 season is tentatively scheduled for August 1. “Honestly, I feel that I’m in a good position to play next season, at least on special teams.”
For those interested in a training session that’s organized by Gomes, you can reach him at (401) 414-8298.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
