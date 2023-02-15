Former Woonsocket High multi-sport athlete Justo Colon pulling no punches in the ring

WOONSOCKET – Justo Colon experienced quite a bit of success during his playing days at Woonsocket High.
In football, he lined up at slot receiver on a Villa Novan squad that captured the 2018 Division II Super Bowl. Switching to basketball, Colon started in the backcourt for a Woonsocket program that advanced to the finals of the 2019 R.I. Open State Tournament.
A 2019 graduate of Woonsocket, Colon has found a different way to thrive following his post-high school playing days. Five months after taking up boxing, Colon stepped into the ring for his first bout on Jan. 28 in conjunction with the Southern New England Golden Gloves amateur tournament that took place in Fall River.
Fighting out of the 125-pound sub-novice division, Colon was awarded an unanimous decision against Gabriel Herrera Sanchez. The bout lasted three rounds with each one lasting two minutes. Colon wasted little time making a statement as the opening round saw him score an eight-second count.
“That victory gave me a huge confidence boost and made me want to stay [with boxing] for the long haul,” said Colon, now 22 years old. “I was nervous going in but after that fight, it gave me the reassurance of wanting to become the best I can be and see where it takes me.”
Colon admits that he was always intrigued to give boxing a try but work commitments seemed to always get in the way. During the day, he works as an HVAC technician for a Worcester-based company.
“It was hard finding the time to train, but I finally let go of the excuses,” said Colon.
The commitment has been there. Five nights a week, Colon will wrap up his work schedule in Worcester and drive to Cranston to train at Veloz Boxing LLC. His coach is Brian Johnson, someone who Colon credits for helping him move out of the novice stage in no time flat.
“It’s a very successful gym with great boxers fighting out of it,” said Colon. “I’m thankful for high school sports for helping to keep me in shape and ready for this sport, but it’s not easy. I still have a lot to learn. The mental toughness was always there, however.”
Colon is still in the process of lining up his second fight. In his eyes, the sky’s the limit.
“I plan on going pro as soon as I’m ready,” he said.
