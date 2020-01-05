Four observations as the Patriots end season in wildcard round

FOXBORO – Four observations as the Patriots saw their season come to an end Saturday night as Tennessee came to Gillette Stadium and came away with a 20-13 win in the AFC wildcard round:
1). All the Patriots needed was a field goal in the second half and the offense couldn’t even get close enough to send place kicker Nick Folk out there.
How discouraging was it during the final two quarters? The closest New England got to Tennessee’s end zone was the Titans’ 47-yard line. That barely qualifies as a sniff.
Tom Brady and the rest of his offensive mates managed just 85 yards and five first downs – numbers that tell a gruesome story for a team that only needed one point after trailing 14-13 at halftime.
That one-point differential seemed to widen even through the score remained the same. That’s what happens when you manage to convert only once on third down during the second half after connecting at a 50-percent clip (4-of-8) through two quarters.
“It turned into a defensive struggle,” said tight end Ben Watson, who like many of the Patriots experienced a sharp downturn in production after a promising first half. Watson went into halftime with three receptions on four targets for 38 yards. Those numbers remained the same at game’s end.
“Offensively, you’ve got to score points. In this league, defenses are too good,” Watson continued.
The hope of a comeback was pinned on the shoulders of Brady and the six-time Super Bowl champ was unable to deliver. In the third and fourth quarters, Brady managed only 6-of-15 passing for 60 yards. He ended up with a lower quarterback rating than Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill, who was winless in six tries at Gillette Stadium prior to Saturday.
If there was one play that best summed up the troubles the Patriots ran into on offense, look no further than the drive-killing drop by Julian Edelman on second-and-six and the ball on the New England 37 with 3:26 remaining. Brady was short on his next attempt and Bill Belichick opted to punt instead of keeping the offense out there on fourth down.
Had Edelman been able to hold onto the ball, maybe things would have turned out differently and we're talking about the Patriots gearing up to head to Kansas City.
The theme of not making enough plays has been mentioned quite a bit over the past few weeks. On Saturday, the Patriots paid a very steep price for their inability to keep the chains moving.
“It’s a results business and it’s about winning and losing. The more things you do right, the better your chances are of winning. We just didn’t do enough things right,” said Brady.
2). The punting game did come into play during the second half. New England rookie Jake Bailey gave away far too much real estate while his counterpart, Tennessee’s Brett Kern, pinned the Patriots twice during the closing stages.
Kern saved his best work late with a 58-yarder that bounced several times before being down at the one-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, two of Bailey’s punts sailed into end zone where the result was a touchback.
“Brett is the best punter in the league. He’s been making punts like that all year,” said former Patriots running back Dion Lewis, who in his return as a visiting player to Gillette Stadium totaled eight rushing yards and eight receiving yards. “He’s definitely a weapon for us.”
3). Faced with third-and-one early in the second quarter, the Patriots turned to Elandon Roberts to see if the part-time offensive contributor could move the chains. It was a curious decision by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and ended up being an epic failure. Roberts was stacked at the line of scrimmage for no gain and New England had to punt from its own 47-yard line.
Going with Roberts when it was third-and-short might as well been a no-confidence vote by Belichick in his team’s short-yardage attack. One would think that would have been the perfect spot for Michel, yet he probably did himself no favors in the first quarter when he sashayed out of bounds when the opportunity to grab at least five more yards on the table.
4). New England safety Patrick Chung exited with a game-ending ankle injury right before Tennessee’s first touchdown at 5:39 of the first quarter – a 12-yard pass from Tannehill to tight end (and Harvard product) Anthony Firkser. It was an inside route where Terrance Brooks had the coverage for the Patriots. It was a sequence where the Patriots clearly missed Chung, who’s known for his hard hitting.
“We were already playing without (Jason McCourty, who was inactive) and to lose Pat, he’s always a key part of our defense,” said safety Devin McCourty. “We played without him a couple of times this year, but he’s a great player. When you don’t have great players out there, it’s tough.”
Firkser also got the better of Brooks with the Titans facing third-and-eight from their own 15 with less than three minutes in the game. Working the sideline, Firkser made a grab on the run that went for 11 yards and gave Tennessee a fresh set of downs with New England down to one timeout plus the two minute warning.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
