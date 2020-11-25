Four questions about the 2020-21 Bryant Bulldogs

SMITHFIELD – Year 3 of the Jared Grasso era for the Bryant University men’s basketball team commences Wednesday afternoon when Stony Brook comes calling for a 1 p.m. game at the Chase Athletic Center.
The threat of COVID-19 has head coaches like Grasso taking even more of a day-to-day approach when it comes to shepherding a program. Games could be added and subtracted at the drop of a hat. Staying the course will be paramount since the odds are pretty good that things are going to get sidetracked at some point.
Shifting gears away from the pandemic, the Bulldogs will be looking to increase their win total for the fourth straight year. Below are one scribe’s four key areas:
1). Are Michael Green III and Charles Pride ready to have plenty thrown on their respective plates after showing promise as freshmen?
Grasso certainly endorsed said idea when he named Green – last year’s Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year – and Pride as two of his three captains. Both were given plenty of rope during their first season at Bryant. Judging by the six NEC Rookie of the Week honors they combined to receive, Green and Pride rewarded the faith instilled in them by Grasso.
When it comes to knowing what to expect from Grasso, Green and Pride have a leg up on the majority of their teammates – nine of whom are new to the Bulldogs. As the point guard, Green will control the tempo while making sure everyone is in the correct spot. Pride owns plenty of athleticism and figures to be at his best when attacking in transition.
“Both are in position to take an enormous leap. They’ve taken all the steps both basketball-wise and more importantly in terms of leading a program,” said Grasso. “I’m very comfortable with both of them being the faces of the program this year and for years to come.”
2). Can Hall Elisias remain on the court for more than the 19.4 minutes he averaged last year?
From Grasso’s first year to second year, the Bulldogs succeeded in making a significant jump on the defensive end. The improvement can be traced to the presence of Elisias, also a captain and a tough-nosed 6-foot-7 forward who in 2019-20 finished third in the nation in block percentage per Ken Pomeroy.
The year before Elisias arrived, Bryant in 2018-19 allowed 77.1 ppg, blocked 2.6 shots, and collected 32.3 rebounds. Last year with Elisias in the lineup, the rebound total went up (40.3). So too did blocks (4.4) while the opposition was held in better check (69.5 ppg). On defense, the senior is the straw that stirs the drink.
The question is whether Elisias can keep the nagging injuries to a minimum that would allow him to stay out there for between 23-26 minutes. Last year, Elisias dealt with shoulder and ankle ailments that at times left the Bulldogs a little thin in the frontcourt, particularly when it came to producing points. Elisias’ true calling card might be on the defensive end, yet he’s also a capable scorer (7.0 ppg on 63 percent shooting).
“For him, keeping his health throughout the season is the biggest piece. He’s an elite shot blocker who puts so much pressure on the rim and on ball screens, but he adds a dynamic to both ends of the floor that’s hard to come by,” said Grasso.
3). They might be new to Bryant, yet Peter Kiss, Melo Eggleston, and Chris Childs are hardly college basketball neophytes. How much has the learning curve been accelerated based on each one’s past experiences?
Childs played for Jim Calhoun at Division III St. Joseph’s in Connecticut and flourished as a junior-college player at Iowa’s Indian Hills. Bryant represents the third Division I stop for both Kiss and Eggleston. Kiss spent time at Quinnipiac and Rutgers, while Eggleston started his college career at Wake Forest before moving on to Arkansas State.
None of them figure to be shellshocked by what awaits them against NEC opponents. A junior, Childs will supply outside shooting while the additions of senior Kiss and junior Eggleston figure to better allow the Bulldogs to defend the perimeter with some size.
“They’ve been in high-level games. It’s nothing they haven’t seen before,” said Grasso. “There won’t be the fear of, ‘This guy doesn’t understand what it takes at this level.’”
4). What are the realistic expectations for freshmen Erickson Bans, Joe Moon, and Kai Kostmayer after not having a summer to acclimate themselves to the college atmosphere?
From the standpoint of a pure worth ethic, it sounds like the youngest members of this year’s Bulldog team have managed to more than held their own.
A multi-faceted forward, Kostmayer had been on Grasso’s radar for a few years before signing over the summer. Bans, the local product who made R.I. Interscholastic League scoring history while attending Shea High, recently returned to practice after being sidelined with a sprained finger. Moon is a Woodstock Academy product who down the line could fill the toughminded guard role that a year ago belonged to Ayo Dada, who didn’t make much headway during his first and only season in Smithfield.
“They play very hard and they’re competitive kids. I think that trumps some of the other stuff,” said Grasso. “They’re behind the eight-ball a little bit, but thankfully we have enough depth where they won’t be thrown to the wolves right away. They’ll have some time to get their feet underneath them and acclimated to Division I basketball.”
