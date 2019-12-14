WOONSOCKET — Senior forward Michael Franzoni trekked all the way from the Jersey Shore to the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy to improve his two-way game.
While Franzoni has certainly become better in his defensive zone under U18 coach Matt Plante, the former Jersey Shore Whaler showed all the Division I scouts who came to Adelard Arena for Friday’s Northeast Pack contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite that he possesses an elite skill – finishing – that will translate to the next level.
After a choppy opening two periods where the Mounties trailed the struggling Pens by a goal, Franzoni scored two goals in the first six minutes of the third period as part of a four-goal uprising to turn the game around. Franzoni finished the afternoon with a hat trick, while PC commit Michael Citara scored the game’s final two goals in a 7-2 victory.
“I just came here for the exposure and the opportunity to get better and get to the next level.” said Franzoni, who is officially from a small beach town called Brielle. “I’m just a playmaker, but I’m really working on developing my game and becoming more of a two-way player. I’m taking pride in defense because I know that’s important for me to get better.”
“Franzoni brings us scoring depth when he’s going, like he did today,” Plante said. “Like a lot of our kids, he has to find a level of consistency. At the beginning of the year when we looked at our roster in the grand scheme, we liked Mike and we hoped and we felt that he would give us good scoring depth [on the third line].”
Outside of Mount’s prolific top offensive line of Citara, Victor Czerneckianair and Robert Hyde, Franzoni has the most points on the team after notching his ninth, 10th and 11th goals of the season in 44 games. He now has 29 points,while linemate James Barbour has 21. Franzoni’s finishing clearly appeals to college coaches, but Plante is trying to augment that part of his game with improved understanding of the rest of the game.
“We’re working with him on becoming a good 200-foot player,” Plante said. “It’s about having good habits and good details; finding a way to create offense off of defense. That’s the mindset we want to have as a team where we’re good in our zone, so we don’t have to spend much time there.”
As the co-director of the first-year program, Plante was more than pleased with his three midget teams’ performances against the Pens Elite to start the weekend showcase. The No. 9 U15 team produced a 3-2 victory over the No. 6 Pens in the first game of the day.
The bigger upset came at noon when co-director Devin Rask’s U16 team rode strong goaltending from Tade Carman and two goals from Jayden Sison to defeated the No. 5 Pens 6-2. Mount scored the game’s first four goals and chased the starting goalie after just 1:39 to take a lead they would never relinquish.
All three Mount teams are back at Adelard Saturday to play the South Kent (Conn.) Selects Academy. Plante, who left South Kent for Mount last year, and the U18 team will be heavily favored, while the U15 team has struggled against the Selects, including a loss in the New England district championship game earlier in the season.
“Our hope as a program was to be in this position this year where we’re competing with these elite teams,” Plante said. “Hopefully we can build on it.”
The U18 team, which sits second in the Northeast Pack standings a point behind the Avalanche, just couldn’t stay out of the box for the first 25 minutes. Plante was visibly upset with a number of the calls, but the Mounties had to kill off seven penalties. Nick Tessier opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 3:01 into the second period.
A Mount defensive error allowed Tessier to double the lead at 14:04, but Franzoni, after good work from Karl Ste-Marie, cut the deficit in half at intermission just 16 seconds later.
“It was a weird game with an interesting start,” Plante said. “I didn’t feel like a lot of those penalties were good calls and there wasn’t a lot of flow to the game – lots of whistles. The flow started to pick up towards the middle of the second period. I just feel like we were allowed to play in the third. You can see what this group is capable of when you can take the leash off of them and let them play.”
It took Franzoni just 2:20 to tie the game after good work by Joaquim Lemay and Charlie Banquier, and the Mounties took the lead for good just 18 seconds later on Czerneckianair’s only goal of the afternoon. Following a Hyde goal, Franzoni buried a shot under the crossbar to finish his hat trick at seven minutes to make the score 5-2.
“This was a crazy game because we battled through a ton of adversity in the first two periods,” Franzoni said. “We had a ton of penalties and then we just got pumped up to play the third. Coach motivated us in the locker room. I don’t know what it is, but I do know good teams find a way to battle through adversity. That’s what happened.”
Citara scored his team-leading 31st goal when he finished off his own rebound at 11:35 and then the winger scored as time expired to put the finishing touches on a dominant final period. Defenseman Nate Benoit was credited with assists on both goals.
