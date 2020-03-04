Freshman trio ready for Bryant's NEC Tournament opener

SMITHFIELD – Let’s not say “freshman” anymore when it comes to Bryant University guards Benson Lin, Michael Green III, and Charles Pride.
If we’re being totally honest here, ripping off the label that reads “first-year Bulldog” happened a long time ago. Dating back to last summer, it was clear Bryant was going to need to accelerate the learning curve for Lin, Green, and Pride. They weren’t going to be afforded ample time to swim in the shallow end of the pool. They needed to be central cogs in head coach Jared Grasso’s rotation.
“We needed to learn rather quickly,” said Pride while standing on the hardwood inside the Chace Athletic Center on a recent morning. “None of us didn’t know what to expect coming in playing Division I basketball, but I don’t think any of the freshman play like freshman anymore.”
Added Grasso, “All three of them are mature, tough, competitive kids who want to win. That’s the reason why we recruited them.”
If the seventh-seeded Bulldogs are going to make a serious run in the NEC Tournament that opens Wednesday night at quarterfinal-round opponent/No. 2 seed Saint Francis (Pa.), it’s imperative that contributions come from Lin, Green, and Pride. Based on their respective workloads, Grasso has placed a lot of trust in each of them, hence they figure not to be bashful nor timid in the face of their first taste of college basketball’s postseason madness.
“I love the big stage and playing in big games,” said Pride. “We’re really going to have to lock in and I’m ready to give it my all.”
In terms of minutes played per game, Green and Pride are tied for third most on the Bulldog roster (24.8) with Lin close behind at 23.9 minutes. They’ve combined to make 49 starts and score in double digits on 39 occasions. Between the three of them, they’ve earned nine NEC Rookie of the Year honors.
“When you play that many minutes, you become hardened and you turn into an upperclassman. That’s what I’ve told those guys,” said Grasso.
When the NEC announced its postseason award recipients on Tuesday afternoon, it wasn’t a shock to see Bryant place two players on the all-rookie team (Lin, Green). More affirmation came when it was learned that Green was tabbed as the league’s Rookie of the Year at the 5-foot-11 native of the Bronx, N.Y. averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 assists.
To senior Adam Grant, it was clear early on that the three freshmen members of Grasso’s second recruiting class at Bryant were going to vital to the cause.
“They came in last summer and we would have conversations in the locker room about what to do and what to expect,” said Grant, the Bulldogs’ top scorer who was named to All-NEC Second Team. “For them to catch on and play as well as they have, it doesn’t seem like they’re freshmen. We have the utmost confidence in them and hope they continue to grow each and every year.”
It was during last Saturday’s regular-season finale at Wagner when Grasso pulled Pride aside and engaged in a serious talk – the kind that probably wouldn’t have taken place back in November and December when the reaction to freshman mistakes wasn’t nearly as combustible.
“We had a conversation about his defensive effort and my expectations of him now as opposed to where they were when the season started,” said Grasso. “All of them understand what we do and what our expectations are. They’ve been hardened by the experience of playing in tough rough games.”
In a sign that bodes well for the future, Pride says that he’s formed a tight bond with Lin – who came from Barrington’s St. Andrew’s School – and Green. It’s been common to see Lin hoist shots after a Bryant home game. On many occasions, Pride has joined his fellow freshman.
“I’ll come in here and not even realize Benson is in here,” said Pride, Syracuse, N.Y. native. “We’re always working out outside of practice and coming together to do homework. The three of us are pretty close. We want to keep that bond strong outside of basketball.”
