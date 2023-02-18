FRIAR BLESSING: Miami Heat assistant coach Anthony Carter proud of son Devin's development at Providence

PROVIDENCE – There was Anthony Carter, the father who clearly received the memo concerning Tuesday’s “Pink Out”-themed occasion at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Dressed head-to-toe in a pink sweatsuit, the 13-year NBA veteran and current assistant coach with the Miami Heat took in the Providence-Creighton game from a front-row seat along the baseline closest to the visiting bench. As the intensity ratcheted up between two Big East squads in the thick of chasing after the conference’s regular-season title, Carter joined the sellout crowd in voicing his support for the hometown Friars.
If there was ever a PC home game for Anthony Carter to check out, he hit the jackpot as far as picking the right one. The Friars outlasted the Jays in double overtime with his son Devin representing a major reason why Providence emerged from a grueling 50-minute affair with its 11th Big East win. From registering a career-high 25 points and providing lockdown defense, the Friar player wearing the No. 22 jersey proved to be in a class by himself.
Anthony Carter’s attendance for his son’s memorable performance prompted some deep-seated reflection that came across crystal clear late Tuesday night on a walk back to the PC locker room after Devin spoke as part of the postgame media session.
“To be honest, it’s a blessing in disguise,” Anthony Carter told the Call/Times. “To see what he came from as a little kid born in Florida, playing different sports in different tournaments … soccer, basketball, baseball, flag football, tackle football. Now he’s at Providence College and making a name for himself. It’s been a blessing to sit back and enjoy the ride, knowing all the hard work he put into it.
“Devin would tell me when he wanted to go to the gym, or to the baseball field, or the soccer field … things like that. The only thing I did was do what he asked me to do,” Anthony added. “It’s been a blessing to have a great kid like him making a name for himself.”
Anthony Carter attended December’s PC-URI game at the Ryan Center, the result of a stroke of good timing with his schedule with the Miami Heat breaking in such a way that he could remain in New England a bit longer after back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics. With Miami scheduled to play in Brooklyn the following night after PC-Creighton, the opportunity arose for Anthony to make another in-person appearance, this time checking out the venue where Devin plays his home games.
Anthony Carter spent a few minutes talking with Providence coach Ed Cooley after Tuesday’s presser. To the father with the NBA connection, he couldn’t be happier with the decision made by his son after transferring from South Carolina.
“When he told me that he wanted to come to [Providence] and when Coach Cooley called me and we started having conversations on the phone with [assistant coach] Ivan [Thomas], it was crazy. This really is a family-oriented college,” said Anthony Carter. “[Cooley] said this is how it’s going to be if he doesn’t do what he’s supposed to do. He was going to get on him and ride him, but he said he was going to take [Devin Carter] and treat him like he was his son. They went to breakfast and Devin told me that he didn’t want to visit any more schools.”
Even a father who’s busy coaching pros understands the importance of giving his child some room and space when an important decision – in Devin’s case, what school he planned to transfer to – is afoot.
“I never want to go on those flights with him, but I always get the relay message from him. Then I’ll say, ‘This is what I think about this school or that school. I feel comfortable about this. I don’t feel comfortable about that,’” said Anthony Carter. “When he told me that Providence was the place for him, I said, ‘Wow, I don’t know anything about Providence.’ I knew about Oregon and California and all the other schools, but if this is the way you feel, I’ve got your back.’ When [Cooley] called after Devin said he was going to come here, I said, ‘Okay, whatever you decide.’”
The number of points that Devin scored against Creighton was nice, yet impacting the game from the perspective of collecting stops represented the most prominent takeaway in his dad’s eyes.
“I’m a guy who likes to focus on what’s going on defensively. Some of those plays that he made were special to me,” said Anthony Carter.
None were more memorable than Devin Carter’s block of Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard as the first overtime drew to a close.
“That was a joy to watch. Get a kill. That’s what we call it with the Miami Heat … get a kill,” said Anthony Carter. “That moment was special to me because I preach defense. I don’t care what you do on the offensive end. I care less about how many points you score. At the end of the day, if you’re talking while on defense and getting stops on the best players each night, that’s the joy for me.”
It didn’t take long for Anthony Carter’s phone to buzz with text messages from his NBA pals after Devin sent Nembhard’s bid packing.
“What a great kill by Devin,” was one example of a message that Anthony received.
With the NBA’s All-Star break in full swing, Anthony Carter was asked if he had plans to be back at the AMP for Saturday’s game against Villanova.
“I think I will come back Saturday … 100 percent,” said the father who couldn’t be prouder of his son.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.