FRIAR FOUNDATION: New head coach Kim English embracing former PC hoopsters

PROVIDENCE – Jeff Xavier purposely wanted to give the new Providence College men’s basketball head coach his space.
Upon deciding the dust had settled to a point where all systems appeared go to head to campus and formally introduce himself to Kim English – we’re talking 2-3 weeks after English’s official hiring – Xavier encountered a greeting that was genuine in every sense.
If building a program that’s befitting of a coach’s image is Priority No. 1 upon taking a new job, the importance of getting to know past players and establishing a bridge that serves as an unbreakable connection ranks up there with breathing. Rest assured that Xavier isn’t the only former PC hoopster to form a bond with English, who appears to have gone to great lengths to prioritizing the development of connections with those who laid down tracks.
Need further proof? Here’s what Xavier had to say following the conclusion of the charity basketball game organized by David Duke, held last Saturday inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy (PCTA).
“From the moment I met him, I felt welcomed immediately. It was love right from the beginning. That made me happy,” said Xavier, the Pawtucket native who suited up for the Friars for two seasons (2007-09). “He said I was welcomed any time and said he remembered me. This gym is your gym. That was cool. The guy is down to earth.”
Xavier noted that, “You feel that you’re part of the Friar family forever. The alumni, they still feel the highs and lows.”
Ben Bentil – PC forward for two seasons (2014-16) – echoed Xavier with respect to English rolling out the welcome mat for former Friars.
“He welcomed me like he knew me and made me feel like I was home. Great guy. Great personality,” said Bentil, who walked into PCTA during the second half of the charity game that featured ex-college players such as Duke and A.J. Reeves, two former Friars who like Bentil were brought to PC under former head coach Ed Cooley.
“You can tell that he [English] has bought into the family atmosphere at PC. That’s one thing we always prided ourselves on while we were there,” said Bentil. “I was part of the family before he [English] came, but he let us know that he’s watched us. PC basketball is in good hands.”
After holding a one-day basketball camp at Moses Brown last month, Duke remarked that he planned to meet English “soon.” A few days later, Duke was addressing the current PC players on the same practice floor that he wore out during his time in a Friar uniform (2018-21).
“He’s a great dude and has a young spirit about him that allows him to connect with the players. He’s a player’s coach, but I appreciate how he’s so open to having former players around … able to use the gym for workouts or watch practice,” said Duke. “I’m looking forward to our relationship growing.”
Part of the program’s 2022 squad that captured the Big East regular-season championship and advanced to the Sweet 16, Reeves has yet to meet English. He has been privy to rave reviews regarding how the new PC boss has placed an emphasis on making former Friars feel connected to the program they once suited up for.
“I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. He’s strict but he wants everyone to succeed,” said Reeves, who came across as someone who’s looking forward to what awaits under English’s leadership.
“I want the [current players] and Coach Kim to make a statement … make something of their own. Providence was under Coach Cooley for a long time and it was good, but change isn’t always bad. Coach Kim looks like he’s ready to hit the ground running and do what he can for the city,” said Reeves. “No matter who’s the coach, I’m always going to be a Providence Friar. It’s good to be a fan and be able to cheer and root them on.”
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03
