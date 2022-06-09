FRIAR PASSING OF THE TORCH

PROVIDENCE – There was a script to adhere to regarding the estimated 3,000 season-ticket holders that flocked to the Providence College campus Monday night.
Items on the docket included Ed Cooley once again being presented with the Naismith National Coach of the Year award, this time before the Friar Faithful. There was also one final public salute to Bob Driscoll as he prepares to set sail into the well-deserved retirement phase of his life after spending the past two decades as PC’s athletic director. Even Nate Watson took to the microphone.
There was a particular item that wasn’t on the agenda of the nearly two-hour gathering outside of Slavin Center, one that included the distribution of Doris Burke bobbleheads. In some respects, what transpired in undercover fashion may have served as the noteworthy development of the evening – a passing of the torch if you will.
Watson was joined by several of his fellow Sweet 16/Big East regular-season champion cohorts – specifically A.J. Reeves, Justin Minaya, and Al Durham. Also present were Clifton Moore and Jayden Pierre – two of the seven new scholarship players added to the mix for next season.
It was the “old” Friars crossing paths with the next wave. In talking to members at opposite ends of the PC basketball spectrum – those whose college eligibility has been exhausted and those who have yet to slip on a Providence jersey in an official hooping-it-up capacity – the baton that’s being handed off to the 2022-23 group comes with the following message: Keep it up.
“Chemistry was the biggest part of last year. The new guys came in and we immediately got close. That’s what next year’s group has to do. Hopefully, they do it because that’s the culture we built last year,” said Watson.
The Friars hit the jackpot last offseason with the additions of Durham and Minaya. Fresh off a 2021-22 campaign that featured PC advancing to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years, it was imperative for Cooley and his staff to strike it big in the transfer portal to replace a boatload of departures. Ultimately, Providence hit the mother lode that besides Moore also included landing Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Bryce Hopkins, and Corey Floyd Jr.
“I’ll be keeping tabs, but I’m excited to see how it works. We had tremendous success in the transfer portal last year and they had a lot of success this year. Hopefully, they can jell and get the ball rolling early,” said Reeves, who like Watson finds himself in a position to provide advice to the newcomers.
What are some of the finer points for the new players to consider as they gear up to join the Friar family?
“I would say don’t take anything for granted and give it your all. This is an amazing campus and you have to soak it all in. I miss it already,” said Watson. “Never take a day off. Watch some film or study your game. Don’t take gym time for granted.”
There’s an off-court layer that’s just as essential, noted Reeves. From eating out as a group or going bowling or to the beach, the newcomers would be wise to use the upcoming months as a chance to get to know one another in casual and low-pressure settings.
“That’s where chemistry comes from … off the court and hanging out. Everything you do as friends, it makes the chemistry on the court that much better,” said Reeves. “I’m excited to see how these guys can do it. There are some guys coming back who are going to be leaders in the locker room. They have to be welcoming and let everyone know about the culture around here.”
When it comes to the Friar holdover who must have the loudest voice, Reeves and Watson were in agreement that Jared Bynum is now the unquestioned straw that stirs the drink.
“Jared is a great player. Now he’s the face of the team. I expect big things from him. He’s going to lead this group,” said Watson.
As Moore looked on as Friar fans approached Watson & Co. for either pictures or autographs Monday night, he couldn't help but be drawn to the incentives to keep the ball bouncing at a high level.
“I see how much love they’re getting and how the fans are excited about the new team. It motivates me and the new guys to live up to that level and surpass it. We look at them and their experience and it’s something we want too,” said Moore, a 6-foot-10 graduate transfer with previous playing stops at Indiana and La Salle. “You see them and they’re all happy and how close they are. Look at them. They’re all taking pictures. In this small sample, you can see the chemistry from last year. That’s what I want for this team, too.”
Move-in day for Pierre was Monday – perfect timing that allowed him to attend the season-ticket fete and spend some time in the company of a group of Friars who hold a special place within program lore based on the heights they succeeded in reaching.
“Something like this is very special and beautiful. You see how much support the team has. That’s huge. Experience is also the best teacher. They had a lot of success last year. As an incoming freshman, I can learn from them and try to ask a million questions,” said Pierre, a 6-foot-1 guard from New Jersey. “They set a high standard, but we’re ready to come in and match that.”
