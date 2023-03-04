FRIAR SENIOR SENDOFF: Plenty of wins along with perseverance define PC's hoop Class of 2023

PROVIDENCE – The four players slated to be honored in conjunction with Providence College’s annual Senior Day celebration didn’t join Ed Cooley’s program straight out of high school.
That particular detail shouldn’t matter when reflecting upon the contributions put forth by Jared Bynum, Ed Croswell, Noah Locke, and Clifton Moore – the four members comprising PC’s basketball Class of 2023. Senior Day might have a different ring to it because of the transfer portal, but the swan song effect remains, at least in Cooley’s eyes.
“It’s their last [college] home game. From a parent’s perspective, there’s a lot of love and care. There are a lot of emotions that flow through you, especially with the guys who have been here the longest,” said Cooley. “Even though we had [players such as Locke and Moore] for one year, they still put in a lot of time and helped us win games.”
The following is a reflection through the eyes of the high school coaches who remember what it was like to be around this particular Friar quartet before arriving on Providence’s campus.
JARED BYNUM
Head Coach: Ryan Eskow (Georgetown Prep)
Per Eskow, following Bynum at the college ranks, “has been one of the coolest experiences in my life. To help a student-athlete in high school and be able to watch him mature and continue to grow for the next how-many years … I never anticipated watching a former player of mine have success. I just never thought about that when I first started as a coach.
“To watch Jared be able to thrive, I never doubted that for an instant,” Eskow added. “In a small way, it’s been a true privilege to have a little part of that.”
The elder statesman of this year’s group of Friar honorees, Bynum will have spent the equivalent of an undergraduate’s tenure (four years) with the Providence program. He transferred to PC after spending one season at St. Joseph’s and sat out the 2019-20 season before resuming his eligibility the following year.
For high school coaches such as Eskow, they’ve been able to switch hats where they become fans of their former charges once they’re part of the college scene.
“You watch as many games as you possibly can. Over Jared’s career, I would say I haven’t missed too many games [on TV],” said Eskow, who’s officially 2-for-2 when seeing Bynum play in person at Big East rival Georgetown.
The high school coach and starting guard have a gameday ritual that speaks to the bond they share.
“I’ll send him a text that says, ‘Go get ‘em.’ He’ll respond, ‘Yes sir, let’s do it,’” said Eskow. “He means the world to me. He’s had an amazing career, but he has a lot of basketball left in him.”
Through all the ebbs and flows that Bynum has dealt with during his Friar career – from injuries to shooting slumps – Eskow said you can’t knock him for his resiliency.
“Things haven’t always been easy, but he battles and grinds. He pushes through everything and figures it out. He’s a solution guy and solution guys are usually winning guys,” said Eskow. “At the end of the day, there’s been a lot of winning over the past two seasons [at PC] and he’s been a part of that.”
ED CROSWELL
Assistant Coach: Randy Monroe (St. Joseph’s Prep)
Monroe’s first season at St. Joseph’s Prep – a Catholic school – coincided with Croswell transferring from a public school (Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School).
“He was 6-foot-2 as a freshman before undergoing a serious growth spurt,” recalled Monroe. “It can be very challenging and overwhelming when you switch from public to private and it was for Ed at first, but his desire to do well overcame everything else.”
Croswell met with an academic advisor each day after school during his junior and senior years at St. Joseph’s Prep. From the picture that Monroe painted, Croswell was just as driven to succeed in the classroom as he was on the court.
“It was a fall day and he had just finished with the advisor. I asked if he needed a ride home and he said yes,” said Monroe. “The windows in the car are down and he pulls out his theology book and starts reading it. I took the book from him and threw it in the back seat. I told him to breathe and smell that Philadelphia air and enjoy this 20-minute ride.
“His will is second to none … a mentality that I love and not many players have. He has a never-say-die attitude,” added Monroe. “He can come into a situation and not be comfortable at first, but he learns as he moves along and picks things up. He’s like a locomotive in that sense.”
How Monroe described the now-6-foot-8 Croswell represents the summation of his three years spent with the Friars – someone who simply got better and improved with time.
“I knew that everything would come during his time at Providence. He’s tenacious and fights until the bitter end, but when he steps off the court, he’s like a big teddy bear,” said Monroe, who like Eskow will be at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for Saturday’s Senior Day festivities that precede the noontime tip against Seton Hall.
NOAH LOCKE
Head Coach: T.J. Jordan (McDonough School)
Jordan remembers the days when Cooley and PC assistant coach Ivan Thomas made the trek to McDonough School to recruit Locke, who ultimately chose Florida and spent one year at Louisville before spending his final season of eligibility with the Friars.
“I honestly thought Providence was one of the spots Noah was going to go to right out of high school,” said Jordan. “Seeing him flourish at this last stop … I’ll put my daughters to bed and sit down and watch his games. It’s been great to see him be successful.”
Locke’s ability to stretch the defense and connect from the outside may represent his top attributes on the court, yet Jordan remembers the time during Locke’s senior year of high school when he challenged him defensively – telling him to go after the opposing team’s top perimeter threat.
“It was more about making him ready and available when he did get to college. Sometimes, guys don’t understand the importance of playing defense at the next level, but he accepted the challenge during his senior year. Looking back, he said that helped him better prepare for what he was going up against when he faced older guys in college,” said Jordan. “He’s not a self-centered type of kid. He’s all about trying to win and going about it in a blue-collar way. He’s quiet and calm … keeps to himself. But when the lights come on, he can have a loud 25 points and no one would know that it’s him.”
CLIFTON MOORE
Head Coach: Ed Enoch (Hatboro-Horsham High School)
Moore opened his college career at Indiana University, spending two seasons in Big Ten country before heading to La Salle University for two seasons. Similar to Locke, Moore joined the Friars knowing he would only be wearing a Big East uniform for one season.
“When he was out in Indiana, it was very difficult because you didn’t know if he was going to get off the bench. As a coach, that’s a very difficult thing to watch regarding one of your former players,” said Enoch.
When Enoch sums up the past five seasons and three stops that Moore has made, he sees perseverance. It wasn’t smooth sailing for Moore at Indiana, but he didn’t let that experience derail him.
“I’m very happy for Clifton. He seems like his old self again … playing with confidence and having fun,” said Enoch, who coached Moore for all four years at Hatboro-Horsham. “He’s a good kid … very unselfish. He was better than the other kids in our program, but for us to be successful, we needed them to produce. He was a good leader and helped his teammates get better, but that’s his personality. He wants the team to succeed.
“Looking at the way Providence plays and how coach [Cooley] plays him … Clifton has been an important member of that rotation,” Enoch added. “He’s a kid who practiced hard every day and was a joy to coach.”
