FRIAR THOUGHTS: Scheduling, impact frosh, league scheduling, TCU was actually in the Big East?

Emptying the PC Friar basketball notebook while wondering how TCU’s association with the Big East ever worked out …
• One of Ed Cooley’s comments following last Saturday’s 79-67 win over Fairleigh Dickinson got the old wheels turning. If you’re thinking the coach’s choice of candor when asked for the umpteenth time about taking a one-year hiatus from playing URI is the match that is igniting this particular train of thought, you’re probably going to be sadly disappointed.
Nonetheless, our goal here is to provide some food for thought. Let’s turn it over to the coach, who made an interesting point when asked if there’s a particular facet that in his mind requires immediate attention.
“There are a lot of areas we need to improve in,” said Cooley. “Unfortunately, we don’t have any more developmental games for our program. Normally, you would have five or six during the regular season where you can gain continuity and game experience for the group.”
That brings us to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. road contest at TCU. It’s a game part of the Big East/Big 12 Battle. The Horned Frogs are coached by Jamie Dixon, who was in-charge of Pittsburgh the Feb. 2009 night when the Friars upset the then-No. 1 Panthers. That was one of the few highlights of the Keno Davis era.
Based on Cooley’s words, the thought here is that the Friars would greatly benefit in punting on the TCU game in favor of getting another developmental game on the schedule that would serve as the perfect tune-up for Big East play, which is coming up fast.
Call me crazy, but I feel the timing doesn’t seem right to partake in a road game at a Power Five institution – one that will include the presence of some fans. At 3-2, the Friars are off to an anything-but-smooth-sailing start. On the plus side, they've already participated in a solid number of high-octane games due to last week's Maui Invitational.
At this juncture, they could use another game against Fairleigh Dickinson-type that would allow Cooley and his staff to embark upon a self-scouting mission. Play everyone who’s healthy and see who shines the best.
The Horned Frogs aren’t exactly world beaters, yet they do feature some intriguing pieces that resemble some of the rugged, tough-minded Pittsburgh teams coached by Dixon. TCU is 4-1 with the lone defeat coming in its Big 12 opener on home soil to Oklahoma this past Sunday.
It’s not like Wednesday’s game is going to be an asset in the metrics department. As of Tuesday, KenPom.com rated TCU at No. 61, PC at No. 67. Essentially, we’re talking about a wash.
At this stage, however, the optics of backing out of a game where two conferences broke bread and staged an agreement probably wouldn’t look favorable. Then again, no one seemed to cry foul when St. John’s pulled out of its Big East/Big 12 game that was supposed to take place at Texas Tech. The Red Storm cited COVID concerns about traveling to the state of Texas. Poof went that game off the schedule.
Surely no one in the Big East office would have given the Friars grief if they decided to follow the same lead as St. John’s – providing enough notice was given.
If Fairleigh Dickinson wasn’t on the schedule, perhaps PC is still waiting to see what it has in young guys Greg Gantt and Alyn Breed. Both ended up playing well, hence the game against the Knights served its purpose – building confidence based on on-court success. Tell me that won't come in handy when the Bunsen burner gets turned up.
Of course, try telling others about “smart” nonconference scheduling. The Friars aren’t in a position where their pre-Big East dealings are going to suffocate their NCAA Tournament hopes. Starting this Saturday at Alumni Hall against Xavier, they have will plenty of chances to state their NCAA Tournament case one way or another. That goes with the territory of residing in a top-tier conference – which Providence does.
That said, a second straight helping of a low-major opponent might have worked wonders when it comes to getting a few players on track, specifically A.J. Reeves, Noah Horchler, Jared Bynum, and Brycen Goodine. Alas, such a scenario is not in the cards for a Providence squad that remains a work in progress.
With no developmental games on the immediate horizon, the Friars find themselves in a less-than-ideal spot. If things are going to take a turn for the better, it’ll have to happen against wave upon wave of heady competition.
Wednesday's game will not come against a team from the NEC or America East. In its stead, we find a nonconference opponent who resides in one of college basketball’s big boy conferences and will serve as the home team.
***
• Just a freshman, Breed has understood that if you can defend for Cooley, chances are you’ll be able to carve out an important role. Breed is averaging 14 minutes in his last two games after a “DNP” appeared next to his name in Providence’s one-point win over Davidson.
***
• A Big East source shared Tuesday that the league’s January and February schedule will be announced “soon” but not in the next day or two. The conference is still planning to have the traditional home-and-away travel model in place but also has a bubble-type situation on the table, just in case.
***
• The early 2010s was an unprecedented time in college sports with teams changing league affiliation in a dizzying fashion. Those who kept a firm finger on the pulse probably remember that TCU in Nov. 2010 was added to a Big East Rolodex that at the time featured a membership that was 16 strong.
Making way for the Horned Frogs was seen as a Hail Mary approach to appease the Big East schools with football interests.
“You can’t foresee the future,” PC athletic director Bob Driscoll when asked 10 years ago about welcoming the Horned Frogs, “but I just think in the short run that this will help the basketball schools to the extent that we keep the best basketball conference in the nation together. The football schools value the basketball schools. If it was just a football conference, I’m not sure if it would be as powerful as it is right now.”
In the end, TCU never played a single down or scored a basket under the Big East umbrella. The Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. Of course, we all know what happened to the football branch of the Big East.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.