FRIAR'D UP: Lincoln's supplies PC hockey program with verbal commitment

LINCOLN — Kolin Sisson went to Chicago Steel Development camp in June trying to lock down a spot in the USHL next season.
Little did Sisson know at the time, but his performance not only cemented his hockey plans for the next two seasons, but also began the process of securing his college plans.
After earning a spot on the Steel's roster, Sisson was finally on the radar of New England's top Division I programs. The Lincoln native heard from a number of Hockey East and ECAC schools and last Tuesday – the first day he could officially verbally commit to a school – Sisson chose to stay at home and commit to Providence College.
“When you're a Rhode Island kid, you want to play for PC,” said Sisson, who will join a list of fellow Rhode Islanders – Bryan Lemos, Noel Acciari, Parker Ford, Brett Berard and Brady Berard – who became Friars over the last two decades. “The campus is great and the coaching staff is really good as well. It just seemed like the sensible option.
“I had a lot of good talks with [coach Nate Leaman] and what he expected from me. He knew my playing style really well and I trust them with my development when I go there.”
Sisson, who chose Providence College over interest from Hockey East rival Umass-Lowell and Harvard, is friends with a few kids who are headed to Providence, but he kept his decision making to a small group of family and his advisor, former National League Hockey player and WIN Hockey director of player development Ian Moran.
Along with Providence being four miles from his home, Sisson said Leaman's answers to a few questions made the choice to wear the Friar sweater an easy one. Sisson is scheduled to arrive on campus for the start of the 2025-26 school year.
“I asked [Leaman] a lot of questions and the big one is if I could just play my style of hockey there and what he expected from me,” Sisson said. “I wanted to know if he believed I was a big-time player or someone who floated in the lineup. I loved everything he had to say about my development. The whole process was kind of stressful, but I'm glad it's over with.”
Sisson leaves his Lincoln home in less than three weeks to begin the next stage of his development with the Chicago Steel. The move wraps up an incredible year for the centerman, who started the campaign off the Division I radar at South Kent in western Connecticut. Sisson had a strong first half of the season with South Kent Selects before joining Devin Rask's talented Mount U16 team that advanced to USA Hockey Nationals.
After scoring 14 goals in 24 games at Mount, Sisson had an incredible summer. Not only did he earn a roster spot with the Steel, but he also was the leading goal scorer in the USA Hockey U17 National Festival. His six goals not only helped the New England District win the national title, but it earned Sisson a spot at the Hlinka Gretzky tryout camp last month.
Sisson didn't make the team, which just earned a bronze medal in Czechia, he he learned plenty of valuable lessons playing with former Mount teammates Will Felicio [Denver], JJ Monteiro [PC], Cal Hughes [Boston University] and Chase Stefanek [Harvard].
“That camp was a blast and the whole thing was setup really well,” Sisson said. “Everyone there is going D-I, so it was great competition. The thing I took away from the camp is I just have to continue to get stronger – that's always been the thing. I've just been grinding in the gym more than skating. I just need to focus on what's more important for my development right now.”
In the last week Sisson, who works out in the family's basement gym, said he's gained six pounds of muscle. Sisson is sticking to a high-calorie, high-protein diet that consists of eggs and granola for breakfast, chicken and rice for lunch and dinner and then a late-night shake filled with peanut butter, protein and oats.
“I want to stay fast and play the way I play, but I'm putting on pure muscle,” said Sisson, who is finishing the summer by playing in the Foxboro Summer Prep League.
Sisson's parents, Tracy and Keith, are helping him move in late August to spend the year with the same billet family that took in former Mount standout and Steel teammate Michael Hagens last season. And then Sisson, who will be a junior and take online classes offered by the University of Nebraska, begins the next step of his journey with the Steel.
“It's going to be pretty cool and everything they do with development is pretty insane, so I'm just going to look to get stronger and better in every way this season,” Sisson said. “Hopefully I'll tear it up next season. This whole thing doesn't even feel real yet because we've worked our whole lives not knowing the destination. You just grind day in and day out and you see what happens. It pays off.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
