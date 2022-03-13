Friars, Bulldogs receive NCAA Tournament marching orders

For the winner of their conference’s regular season and postseason tournament, a trip to Dayton awaits.
For the Big East team that cut down the net as the conference’s regular-season champion, a relatively short trip to Buffalo is on tap.
With the CBS cameras rolling at both campuses, college basketball fans around the country got to witness Providence and Bryant celebrate upon receiving their respective March Madness marching orders.
Making their first NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I member, the Bulldogs were assigned a “First Four” play-in game against Wright State that will take place Wednesday night in Dayton (6:40 tip). The winner of that game will then fly out to San Diego to square off against Arizona – the top seed in the South bracket.
Awarded the No. 4 seed out of the Midwest Region, the Friars will face South Dakota State Thursday in Buffalo. Owners of a 30-4 record that included a perfect mark against Summit League opponents, the Jackrabbits rank 12th in the country in offensive efficiency, per KenPom.
“We’ll learn about them as quickly as we can,” said PC head coach Ed Cooley. “The region is great for our fan support. Hopefully everyone can get an Uber up to Buffalo.”
Bryant head coach Jared Grasso says he isn’t worried about taking on a Wright State squad that’s located in Dayton and captured the Horizon League title.
“I’m not concerned about that. We’re going to show up and compete,” said Grasso. “It’s in their backyard. It’ll be a great crowd. There will be a buzz and that’s what we want.”
The Raiders earned their conference’s automatic bid in thrilling fashion. Wright State rallied from a 16-point deficit to knock off Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League championship with Trey Calvin’s jumper with 10.5 seconds remaining lifting his team to a 72-71 win.
“I’m glad the game is on a Wednesday. You’re not as rushed,” said Grasso.
Providence returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It’s the sixth time the Friars have reached the NCAA’s in the 11 seasons that Cooley has been at the helm.
As for whether any fallout would come from Friday night’s 85-58 loss to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals, the Friars ultimately stood pat as a No. 4 seed. PC was branded as a No. 4 seed when the NCAA held its reveal show in mid-February.
“We hung on to that four line which is really important,” said Cooley.
The winner of the PC-South Dakota State contest advances to face either Iowa (No. 5 seed) or Richmond (No. 12 seed). Kansas is the top seed in the Midwest region.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.