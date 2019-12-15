Friars earn much needed victory over Seawolves

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Friars aren’t interested in style points. At this stage of what’s been a very uneven start to the season, their main goal is collecting victories.
A step in the right direction was achieved Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center as PC held on for an 82-78 win over a game Stony Brook squad that did not look the part of a double-digit underdog. The Seawolves pushed the Friars right until the final horn, but PC was able to prevail in the first game of an important three-game mini-season prior to the start of Big East play.
David Duke and Luwane Pipkins shared leading scoring honors for the Friars. Each player neded up with 21 points. Alpha Diallo added 17 points and 12 rebounds for a PC outfit that came in having dropped four of its previous five games.
Stony Brook’s Elijah Olaniyi led all scorers with 25 points. The Seawolves shot 44 percent compared to 40 percent for PC, though the Friars’ big asset on the night was making 22 free throws compared to 13 for their opponent.
The Friars (6-5) pulled into halftime with a 34-24 lead as Duke and Pipkins had no trouble finding the cylinder. The starting backcourt combined to score 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Each player swished two 3-pointers.
Instead of building on the double-digit advantage, PC watched in horror as Stony Brook (8-4) dusted itself in the form of an 11-0 surge that saw the Seawolves grab a 35-34 lead after Makale Foreman drilled a three from the top of the key.
“I thought we let our foot off the gas a little bit. We gave them a little bit of life,” said PC assistant coach Jeff Battle, who filled in for Ed Cooley during the postgame media session (Cooley per a PC spokesperson is dealing with back issues).
The counterpunch by PC after Stony Brook’s run was equally impressive. Diallo was active with six points and recorded his fourth double-double of the season as Providence strung together 12 straight points. The run was highlighted by a three-ball from sophomore A.J. Reeves, who has struggled to gain any sort of consistent rhythm with his outside shot this season.
Clearly, all Reeves needed to see was for one shot to nestle through the net. He made another three, then drilled a shot from the corner that prompted a timeout by Stony Brook after PC’s lead stood at 56-42.
“We preach to him every day that we need him,” said Duke when asked about Reeves, who ended up with nine points. “It was a good feeling to see him make shots and get back to the swagger that we know he has.”
The Seawolves, however, proved tough to shake. The deficit was down to six points after Miles Latimer made the front end of a 1-and-1, then swished the second free throw. PC’s Nate Watson missed his 1-and-1 bid and Stone Brook moved to within four (60-56) after Foreman drained a jumper.
Duke’s big night added another highlight with a three that came following a deadball situation. His fourth three of the contest upped the Friar lead to eight (68-60).
“My teammates gave me the ball and I just made a play that I felt was right,” said Duke.
PC still wasn’t in the clear. Latimer hit a three with 55 seconds left, then it was teammate Mouhamadou Gueye’s turn as his three made it a one-possession game with 41 seconds remaining.
Pipkins calmed things down with eight straight makes at the charity stripe to close out his best game in a PC uniform. He ended up making all 10 of his free throws.
“He’s experienced guy who’s played a lot of basketball, but my conversations with him lately have been about being who he is,” said Battle. “He had a great week of practice and I thought that paid off tonight. He was aggressive and took shots he needed to take and ran the team.”
RIM RATTLERS: Wearing a protective boot on his right foot and requiring crutches to get around, sophomore Kris Monroe did not play Saturday night and figures to be sidelined for a while. Monroe suffered the injury during the exam break. The forward is averaging 1.3 ppg and 1.5 rebounds in six games. … Nate Watson continues to wear a big brace on his right knee. “It’s definitely difficult … it’s hard as a rock,” said the junior center, who knocked on it to demonstrate the brace’s sturdiness. “I’m wearing it every day in practice and getting used to it.” … Freshman Greg Gantt made the first start of his Friar career and ended up with three points in 15 minutes. … Diallo now has 20 double-doubles in his career. He also missed 5-of-9 free throws on Saturday. … PC’s final two non-conference game will include a neutral site contest against Florida that’s scheduled for Tuesday at New York’s Barclays Center and a home game next Saturday against Texas.
