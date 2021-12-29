Friars gearing up to welcome Seton Hall

PROVIDENCE – As Ed Cooley prepared to sign off from Tuesday’s Zoom session with the local media, the Providence College basketball head coach delivered a few words that in many ways sum up the hold-on-tight predicament that’s sweeping not just sports but the entire country.
“We'll see. Cross your fingers. We'll see,” said Cooley.
Instead of focusing on the first college basketball matchup at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center where both teams reside in the Top 25 since 2016, it’s about wondering if the other shoe is going to drop and the game is off due to COVID-19 reasons. The fact that Cooley along with senior A.J. Reeves met with the media shortly after noontime Tuesday should be interpreted as a good sign that Wednesday’s 7 p.m. matchup against Seton Hall is still on track to take place.
Still, you never know – especially at a time when games are falling by the wayside at an alarming rate. PC has already experienced COVID’s wrath from the opposite side of the fence. Last week’s Big East home opener was scrapped after virus concerns arose in the Georgetown camp.
“It’s just another hurdle we have to overcome,” said Cooley.
As of Tuesday, Providence had a couple of players in health & safety protocols. The Friars were allowed to travel home for Christmas. Last year, the players remained on campus during the holiday.
“If our players are symptomatic, we will test them and continue to do that throughout the year. We’re following what the NCAA and our school is telling us to do,” said Cooley. “Quite frankly, we couldn’t send them home last year. It was better to keep them here. At that point, I don’t think anyone was vaccinated yet. Sending them [home this Christmas] was a good thing. You’re a little nervous because it was an extended stay, but I didn’t think we should keep them here just to practice. They were disappointed not being able to play [the Georgetown game].”
Instead of carrying a 2-0 Big East record into Wednesday’s matchup against the Pirates, the Friars will sport a 1-0 mark based off their four-point win at UConn on Dec. 18. Last week, the Big East decided to reverse the course regarding not playing games due to COVID-19. Teams no longer have to worry about forfeiting in the event a game is cancelled because a school has fewer than seven scholarship players and one countable coach available for the contest.
“You want to try and play as many games as you can,” said Cooley. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have the opportunity to play our Big East home opener prior to the holiday. You’ve got to be mindful and control what you can given what the pandemic is continually doing with our sport.”
When it comes to being fully vaccinated and boosted, Cooley share that the Friars’ vaccination rate stands at, “99.5 percent. If you’re not vaccinated, you go into a different protocol. With the new CDC guidelines, you go into a shorter quarantine period [if you test positive and happen to be fully vaxed] and that’s something that could benefit us in the long run.”
The Friars practiced at the Dunk Monday and were scheduled to return there Tuesday.
“It’s been great to get in there. We appreciate the Dunk people for having the floor down. It’s our home court. The players get comfortable in there,” said Cooley. “We had a great practice in there [Monday]. Hopefully we have another good one [on Tuesday]. We’ll have a shootaround [Wednesday] to get the energy flowing. Hopefully we have a good crowd come out and support us.”
Both the Pirates and Friars are in the same boat in that they’re both nationally ranked and both have been forced to wait a bit before returning to game action. It’ll be an 11-day wait for PC, while Seton Hall’s last game took place Dec. 12.
“There are some inner frustrations, especially when your team is playing well and having a little momentum,” said Cooley when asked about the unexpected break in the season’s schedule. “It takes away from the continuity and rhythm, but it’s the same thing with Seton Hall. Somehow, you have to rally that inner juice.”
Providence didn’t play a game last week yet moved up one spot to No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press poll and two spots in the latest coaches’ poll from No. 23 to No. 21. Seton Hall is 15th in the AP poll and 13th in the coaches’ poll.
“We're super-excited. We've got a top-15 team in Seton Hall coming into our building. We can't wait to step up to the challenge,” said Reeves.
As a reminder, there’s now a mandatory mask mandate in place for Friar home games.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
