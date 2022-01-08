Friars get back on track

PROVIDENCE – Now that’s how you bounce back from your worst defeat of the season.
The ability to flip the switch on both ends of the court during the second half of Saturday’s game against St. John’s yielded major dividends for the No. 16 Providence Friars in a come-from-behind 83-73 win that helped remove the foul taste brought about by the 32-point dubbing that was administered by Marquette earlier in the week. PC (14-2, 4-1 Big East) trailed 38-35 at the half and looked to be in serious trouble after the Red Storm (9-4, 1-1) upped the lead to seven (48-41) with 15:58 remaining.
Down the stretch, it was a steady diet of Nate Watson, Justin Minaya and Jared Bynum on the offensive end while the Friars switched from man-to-man to zone, a move that made the sledding particularly tough for St. John’s. The Red Storm went from shooting 46 percent during the opening half to 37 percent over the final 20 minutes.
“I thought our players responded. We responded from a tough loss and responded during the game,” said Ed Cooley after registering the 300th win of his college coaching career.
After a foul-plagued first half where he played just nine minutes, Watson went on a tear that resulted in a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. As he went, so did Providence which outscored the visitors by 13 points after halftime.
“I thought he was a man today and played the way we need him to play in order for us to build and get to that next level. I felt like a proud dad looking like him,” said Cooley about Watson, who had largely been silent with 35 total points through Providence’s first four Big East games.
Per usual, Minaya proved more than up to the challenge of taking on the opposing team’s top scoring threat on the perimeter. He earned high marks for holding St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie to 11 points on 5-of-19 shooting. Champagnie was coming off a 34-point outing against DePaul and hurt the Friars both times last season when the Red Storm swept the season series.
Playing all 40 minutes, Minaya proved to be just as important offensively with 13 points on 5-of-10 from the floor. He arguably hit the game’s two biggest shots, both coming from beyond the arc. He put the Friars ahead for good at 56-55 when he connected from deep with 9:32 remaining. Then came the knockout punch with 4:25 left when Minaya made a three in front of the PC bench that sank St. John’s in a 72-60 hole.
“His two threes were backbreakers,” said Cooley.
Added Minaya, “Just shooting with confidence. To see it go in is a great feeling, plus my teammates’ reaction to making a big shot.”
Getting to the free-throw line while not subsequently fouling on the defensive end has been two major points of emphasis throughout PC’s strong start. The strategy seemed to cross into a different stratosphere after the Friars went 26-for-30 at the charity stripe while the Red Storm were 8-of-17. Typically, such a discrepancy stems from one team being far more aggressive than the opponent. St. John’s head coach Mike Anderson saw differently as he brought up the free-throw differential several times during his postgame presser.
“I’m disappointed in the fouls,” said Anderson. “You saw two teams go after it in the first half. The second half, I thought was a little different.”
One of PC’s best offensive stretches was an 8-0 run that erased a 50-45 lead by St. John’s. Watson got loose for a couple of baskets while Al Durham (two free throws) and Minaya (layup) helped turn the tide in the Friars’ favor at 53-50 with 12:08 remaining. The Red Storm responded with Aaron Wheeler (15 points) scoring five straight points that helped the visitors retake the lead, but that’s when Minaya delivered the first of two big shots and Noah Horchler and Jared Bynum followed with hoops that made it a five-point game in Providence’s favor (60-55).
Up 60-58, Watson finished on consecutive trips with Al Durham (13 points) supplying the assists each time. The lead kept on growing as the Friars remained on a roll with Minaya’a second triple capping off a 12-2 surge that put St. John’s in supreme chase mode over the final four minutes.
Returning to a reserve role after starting the Marquette game, Bynum supplied 18 points – his best single-game scoring outing in a Friar uniform.
“He came in and changed the whole complexion of the game,” said Cooley. “We purposely want to try and bring his energy off the bench.”
***
RIM RATTLERS: Cooley on the milestone victory: “It's just a number but the fact you can get to that tells you that people believe in you and trust you. This is not a 300th win for me. This is a family win. This is a program win." … The starting lineup of Minaya, Watson, Horchler, Durham and Alyn Breed represented the fifth different opening five combination used by PC this season. … Horchler struggled from the field (2-of-7, 0-of-5 from three) but pulled down 13 rebounds. … St. John’s guard Posh Alexander pulled into halftime with 12 points. He ended up with 14. … A.J. Reeves (finger) missed his second straight game. The Friars clearly missed his three-point shooting (3-of-16) but still ended up scoring 83 points. PC shot 50 percent from the game, a stat greatly influenced by the 59-percent efficiency during the latter half. “It’s improving, but is it improving for him to do his job? I don’t know. We’re definitely going to need him,” said Cooley when asked for an update concerning Reeves. … The win over the Red Storm leaves the Friars in solid shape with a tough upcoming three-game stretch that begins Tuesday night at Creighton. Games will follow against UConn (next Saturday) and Seton Hall (Jan. 18) with the Friars owning wins against both teams. … Saturday’s attendance was 10,006. It was the fourth crowd of at least 10K this season.
