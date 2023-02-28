Friars got a lot "Moore" in win over Georgetown

PROVIDENCE – Clifton Moore figured he would probably be out on the court for a longer-than-usual stretch after Providence College’s leading scorer took a seat four minutes into Sunday’s game at Georgetown.
With Bryce Hopkins on the bench with three personal fouls, an opportunity arose for Moore to help stem the tide. To say that the fifth-year senior was pressed into duty wouldn’t be a stretch of the truth, yet Moore’s strong performance that coincided with working side-by-side with fellow big man Ed Croswell represented a promising development in Game No. 29 of the season for the Friars.
The 88-68 wipeout of the last-place Hoyas featured an extensive pairing of the two tallest players on this year’s roster – mainly out of necessity due to Hopkins and his foul troubles. Now Ed Cooley has a point of reference to draw upon in the event he wishes to utilize a bigger lineup that features the 6-foot-11 Moore alongside the bruising 6-foot-8 Croswell.
“It’s something that Coach Cooley can go to and trust that it’s going to work, especially going in March when we play against bigger lineups,” said Croswell. “He knows that he has that in the back of his pocket whenever he needs us.”
Against Georgetown, Moore logged a season-high 25 minutes and made his presence felt in multiple areas – from eight points on 4-of-7 shooting, to pulling down six rebounds, to adding three blocks and two steals. It was a performance that shouldn’t get overlooked, not even on a day when Croswell rebounded from his quiet outing at UConn to post a career-best 25 points against the Hoyas.
“I knew I had to come in with energy,” Moore told the Call/Times before Monday’s practice at the Ruane Friar Development Center. “Working with Ed, I thought we controlled the glass and had a good synergy while working together.”
Case in point, one of the six assists that Croswell registered on Sunday resulted in a vicious two-handed dunk by Moore, who filled the lane after coming up with a rejection on the other end of the court.
“I was really comfortable out there,” said Moore. “There’s a certain level of trust in the things I can do defensively and offensively, but it was also about the next man stepping up.”
Added Cooley, “I give Clifton a lot of credit. When his number was called, he was prepared. Having him and Ed out there gave us a lot of length.”
By answering the predicament the Friars found themselves in concerning the foul issues that plagued Hopkins, Moore strongly stated his case why PC fans should refrain from panicking in the event the low-post offense must go through him and Croswell for an extended period of time.
“Having that connection from La Salle [University] definitely helps,” said Moore, referring to earlier in his college career when he teamed up with Croswell at the Atlantic 10 school.
