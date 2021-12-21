PROVIDENCE – As soon as anticipation gave way to reality upon learning the Providence Friars were a nationally-ranked college basketball program for the first time in nearly six years, it was time to shift from park to drive regarding ways to replace the enthusiasm created by the student body during two upcoming Big East home games.
Wednesday night against Georgetown will see PC debut as the No. 22 ranked team in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and No. 23 in the most recent coaches poll. It’s the first time the Friars have been ranked in both polls since Feb. 2016. This national distinction also comes at a time when concerns are rising concerning COVID-19. Plus, PC students are on winter break.
Before getting into some of the creative ticket packages in place for the Georgetown game and the Dec. 29 game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center against Seton Hall, let’s talk about why the Friar students will be sorely missed. For the URI game, PC welcomed 2,100 students. The first game of the season against Fairfield along with the Texas Tech game were also well attended (1,800 students for each game). Through eight games at the Dunk, Providence is averaging 1,200 students per date.
“Losing those kids during this break is hard. Our student support has been incredible,” said Steve Napolillo, PC Senior Associate Athletic Director. “You add in the COVID concerns that people have … we’re trying to make sure it’s a safe environment for our fans.”
In the student sections that are located in each end zone, the Friars are offering $20 tickets for the next two home games. A ticket for the Georgetown and Seton Hall games also lands you vouchers for one hot dog and one soda. There’s also a $40 “Buy One, Give One” bundle that besides tickets to see PC take on the Hoyas and Pirates will also include a Friar hat.
Napolillo noted the Friar season ticket base is up to 8,000.
“The challenge is trying to maximize and recreate the energy the students have brought,” he said. “You don’t want to push too hard, but we need the fans. These games are critical.”
Back by popular demand, the Seton Hall game on the 29th will feature a halftime light show. The first time the lights at the Dunk were turned off and fans were asked to turn on their light-up bracelets was contest against Rhode Island earlier this month.
“People are fired up about the rankings,” said Napolillo. “During holiday season and with all the issues going on regarding COVID, we want to make games at the Dunk as safe as possible and have Friar fans come enjoy a pair of classic Big East rivalry games. Georgetown and Seton Hall are two of the conference cornerstones who people love to come and see.”
As a reminder, there’s now a mandatory mask mandate in place for Friar home games.
“It’s critical that everyone is wearing a mask so that everyone feels safe in the arena,” said Napolillo. “During this time when there’s a lot going on in the world, I love that the Friars right now are giving people an opportunity to smile and get excited.”
