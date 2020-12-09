Friars know they need more from Reeves

One clear-cut truth has emerged through five games and it’s that Nate Watson and David Duke have formed a potent 1-2 punch for the Friars. Each one has led Providence in scoring twice while sharing co-honors in the one-point win over Davidson.
Watson is the burly big man who can power his way to the rim while Duke is the slash-and-dash guard with the ability to pop from the perimeter. Their ability to complement one another stems from playing different positions – Mr. Inside meets Mr. Outside.
Basketball, however, isn’t a two-man game. There are going to be nights when Duke’s shot is off-target or Watson picks up two early fouls that result in spending significant time on the bench. When either scenario happens, Ed Cooley needs to have confidence in his break-glass-in-case-of-emergency plan.
In theory, this is where the spotlight shines upon A.J. Reeves. Given all the intangibles he possesses – size, ability to connect from deep, experience – the Friar junior appears to be the ideal candidate to compliment Duke and Watson and even exceed them on a given night.
Alas, Providence is still waiting for said scenario to take full flight.
Saturday’s 79-67 win over Fairleigh Dickinson marked the second time in the young season that Reeves exited a game without a made field goal – five misses, all from three, in 12 minutes. For the Friars’ sake, they were fortunate that Duke and Watson absorbed an even greater responsibility by combining for 48 points on 15 field goals and 18 free throws. They came through on a day when they were the only PC players to reach double figures.
It goes without saying that Reeves needs to see the ball disappear through the net in the worst way. He’s shooting 30 percent from the field and 16 percent from three. He has two games of 10-plus points, though only one has come since his 14-point performance in the season opener.
A close inspection of Reeves’ efficiency per KenPom.com reveals a player who only trails Duke and Watson among PC regulars in percentage of possessions used (20.3) and percentage of shots taken (22.1). Both numbers represent an increase from last season, which in theory should be the case following the graduation of Alpha Diallo, Maliek White, and Luwane Pipkins.
The startling truth comes when holding up KenPom’s offensive rating to the light and finding that Reeves at 88.6 is next-to-last on the roster. As a freshman, Reeves owned an offensive rating of 107. Last season as a sophomore, it was 97.3.
If the Friars are going to make headway this season, the burden can’t fall just on Duke and Watson. Reeves needs to play an essential part and his teammates know it.
“There are ups and downs in basketball, both in a single game and throughout the season. It’s just about staying mentally tough,” said Duke, who knows Reeves well dating back to their time together on the AAU circuit with Mass Rivals.
“Luckily, he has great teammates around him – including me – who have ultimate confidence in him,” Duke added. “We’re still going to find him and get him the ball. Get him confident again, see a couple of shots go down, and have him be big for us.”
Fair or not, Reeves is his team’s barometer. If PC is going to turn the tide from the season-to-date collective 20.7 percent from three, a better connection rate from Reeves is essential. If not, the Friars will become easier to defend against – more double teams for Watson and additional help when Duke has the ball.
Bottom line: it’s time for Reeves to cross the bridge and join Watson and Duke as a game-in, game-out scoring threat.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
