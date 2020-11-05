Friars land second 2021 recruit in Rafael Castro

PROVIDENCE – Surrounded by friends and family, New Jersey-based prospect Rafael Castro become the second member of the Class of 2021 to commit to the Providence Friars on Thursday night.
Appearing on the Front Office’ YouTube channel, Castro unzipped his North Face jacket to reveal a Friar T-shirt before logo before sliding on a grey PC hat. Castro chose Providence over a final group that included Miami and Dayton.
Heading into his senior season at Dover (N.J.) High School, Castro is listed at 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, per 247sports.com. He comes the second member of the Class of 2021 to verbally commit to the Friars. Last month, Ed Cooley and his program received a verbal pledge from Michigan prospect Legend Geeter.
“Friar Nation is getting a hard worker,” said Castro.
The Friars have one remaining scholarship for next year’s roster.
