Friars making inroads with New England-based prospects

PROVIDENCE – The news of Ryan Mela supplying Kim English and the Providence Friars with a verbal commitment earlier this month did more than check the Class of 2024 box marked “athletic wing.”
A member of a New England-based grassroots program, Mela’s pledge sent a strong message concerning PC’s intention to be a major player when recruiting high school prospects based in the region.
“There are some successful New England programs and there are those trying to be more successful. Very often, our guys slide through and get outside the region,” said Mike Crotty, coach/director of the same Middlesex Magic program that helped Mela boost his recruiting stock over the past few summers.
“With Ryan, I think it is a big deal,” noted Crotty about Providence’s ability to lock up a Massachusetts schoolboy with English, who is still relatively new on the scene. “I’m excited for our program and for New England and excited to be able to continue to watch Ryan do his thing.”
The inroads that PC has made with another AAU program that caters to New England prospects represents another positive sign that English is serious when it comes to planting the flag within close proximity of the campus. At last check, the Friars have offered four members from Expressions Elite – London Jemison (Class of 2025), Jaylen Harrell (’25), Nigel James (’25) and A.J. Dybantsa (’26).
“For someone who’s new, Kim has been very outgoing and trying to see what we’re thinking and what our kids are thinking. He definitely made himself visible to us upon getting the [Providence] job and let us know that we were welcomed,” said Expressions assistant coach Marc Bayha. “He’s done a nice job explaining why he’s looking at our kids.”
A 6-foot-8 wing, Jemison went on an unofficial visit to PC this past weekend as English and his staff wasted little time in jumping back into the recruiting waters following the 10-day trip to Spain.
“The visit was very impressive. The facilities were out of this world and the coaches were very welcoming and made it known that I was really wanted and a priority. The campus was also nice,” Jemison told the Call/Times.
Bayha cautioned that all schools are in the infant stages regarding the recruiting of the aforementioned five players from Expressions Elite. Still, there is something to be said about landing on PC’s radar.
“It does mean something [to the players] to hear from the local school, but there are other teams that they follow within the local community and across the country,” said Bayha. “A lot of successful [college] programs start within their surrounding areas. It’s easy for the coaches to get to games and practices.
“From a college standpoint, if you can secure your area, it makes your job much easier. Plus, local kids put people in the seats,” Bayha added. “You can get a foundation, then go out and get kids from your assistant coaches’ area to complement the local guys and get the ball rolling that way.”
PC is also involved with two Class of 2025 prospects from the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) – Joson Sanon and Oswin Erhunmwunse. A 6-foot-5 wing, Sanon recently re-joined BABC after spending time with Expressions Elite. A 6-foot-9 big, Erhunmwunse received an offer from PC back in June after taking an unofficial visit.
Regarding he R.I. Elite grassroots program, the Friars have yet to offer Kelvin Odih but are planning to track the 2025 prospect during the fall months. Odih is heading to South Kent (Conn.) School after hooping it up in the R.I. Interscholastic League for La Salle Academy.
