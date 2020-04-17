PROVIDENCE – Friday morning saw Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars officially welcome three players who had previously made commitments to join the program’s current recruiting haul.
Incoming freshman Jyare Davis from Delaware was joined by two transfers – Brycen Goodine via Syracuse and Ed Croswell from La Salle – as among those who have agreed to join PC. Davis signed a National Letter of Intent while Goodine and Croswell signed athletic aid agreements. These three will join another incoming first-year player, Alyn Breed, who signed a NLI in November, as newcomers to the Friars’ 2020-21 roster.
"We are excited to have Ed, Jyare and Brycen join Alyn as the new players on our roster next season,” Cooley said in a statement provided by the college. “These four are more than high-level basketball players. All of them are excellent young men, who will join the Friar family and help us compete for a Big East title.”
Goodine will have three years of eligibility while Croswell will have two seasons to suit up for the Friars.
More to come …
