Friars punch ticket to Sweet 16 in emphatic fashion

BUFFALO – It was a few days before the Big East Tournament when Nate Watson and A.J. Reeves threw down the gauntlet.
“If we’re all clicking …,” said Watson.
“We’re really dangerous,” said Reeves, “but we haven’t hit a game where everyone has been on.”
With a Sweet 16 berth on the line, Providence Friars finally put all the pieces together. As a result, it’s time for their fanbase to party like it’s 1997.
PC is off to a part of the NCAA Tournament that's been foreign territory since the days when Austin Croshere was catching passes from God Shammgod. A 25-year drought of failing to advance out of the opening weekend was emphatically kicked to the curb in dismissive 71-59 fashion against a Richmond team that had to be seeing stars by the end of the contest.
For the Friars, the brightest LED light bulb still wouldn’t properly capture what transpired inside KeyBank Center on Saturday night. Every single member of the “Super Starting Six” made their mark in this contest – a total team effort that Watson (10 points) and Reeves (12 points, five assists) were more than willing to talk about upon being reminded of their premonition from earlier this month.
“Tonight, everyone showed up and gave us the energy we had,” said Watson.
Added Reeves, “We’re dangerous when we’re hitting from all cylinders. When we play like this, I feel like we’re the best team in the country.”
From that aura of confidence comes the realization of the next task that awaits on this March Madness express ride. Next Friday in Chicago, the Friars will take the same court as Kansas, viewed in many circles as one of college basketball’s true blue bloods and the top seed in this year’s Midwest Region.
“We’re going to enjoy this moment and know we have a really hard game ahead of us, but today, we’re here,” said Cooley, the head coach who can finally talk about what it’s like to take a team to the Sweet 16 in his 11th season with the Friars.
“This is the stuff you dream about. This is what March Madness is about,” said Cooley. “I’m just very grateful and very appreciative.”
With all parts of his game on full display, Noah Horchler torched the Spiders for 16 points and 14 rebounds – his ninth double-double of the season. He hit from the outside (3-of-4 from three) and provided a second-half jolt when he delivered an emphatic block at the expense of Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard.
Dubbed “Torchler” in the postgame press conference, the Friar with the free-flowing hair said, “Just trust in [Cooley]. He trusts me every day and the shots fell today.”
Defensively, the Friars ran the Spiders off the three-point line with Richmond missing 21 of 22 attempts. Once again meeting on the challenge of slowing down the opposition’s top scoring threat, Justin Minaya took his eraser and made the Spiders’ Tyler Burton disappear. A junior who averages 16 points on the season, Burton on Saturday managed just five points on 1-of-8 shooting. His plus/minus ended up at minus-30.
On the flip side, Minaya was plus-31 – the highest mark on the Friars.
“Fortunately, we have got one of the best defenders in the country on our roster,” said Jared Bynum, who had 10 points and six assists.
If concerns existed about how the Friars would combat the Princeton back-cutting offense that Richmond runs, they were quickly pushed to the side. Burton wasn’t the only Spider to get washed out after crawling up the water spout. Collectively, the Atlantic 10 Tournament champions limped off the court at halftime after shooting 36 percent that was knocked down considerably thanks to a frosty showing from beyond the arc (1-for-11).
While offense from beyond the arc proved hard to come by for the Spiders, the Friars saw four players have the touch from three en route to a gaudy first-half showing (8-of-15). It was a return to form for the Big East’s top three-point shooting following a three-game stretch that featured plenty of clanks (17-of-71).
It soon became curtains for the Spiders, who saw their halftime deficit (39-24) widen even more as the Friars remained dialed in. A 15-4 run to start the second half translated into a 27-point bulge with 14 minutes remaining. With that, it was time to make definitive plans for the Windy City.
“We wanted to come out with a zero-zero mentality … energetic, strong, and gritty,” said Al Durham (13 points) about the Friars picking up where they left off in the first half.
