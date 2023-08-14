Friars ready for Spanish sojourn

PROVIDENCE – The coach inside Kim English is laser focused on the basketball benefits of the 10-day trip that the Providence Friars are taking to Spain.
As important as the sojourn is from an X’s and O’s standpoint, there is a cultural aspect that in many ways could be viewed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. PC has exhibition games lined up in three different cities, hence the opportunity to soak in the flavor offered by the foreign country they’re visiting.
“For the most part, we get to a city and have free time before dinner. The next day, we’ll do an activity and practice,” said English following the conclusion of Monday’s practice inside the Ruane Friar Development Center. “It will be a mix of us having dinners and meals as a group and maybe splitting up with different coaches, or going on their own.
“If it were up to the players, they would have no dinners with us and get the per diem for a nice night in Barcelona or Valencia. If it were up to me, I would have every meal together. We’ll meet somewhere in the middle,” added the new Providence head coach.
Where there’s no room for interpretation is how English plans to proceed on gameday. PC will practice at Seton Hall on Tuesday before boarding a plane featuring a travel party that includes donors and athletic director Steve Napolillo. Part of Tuesday’s practice will include going over what the pregame warmup will look like when the time comes.
“I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t want our guys to be tired or dead legged. I want them to play well,” said English. “I’m going to coach my absolute hardest and excited to get game reps with [the players] learning my voice in huddles.”
The foreign tour may mark English’s first time coaching the Friars in a game environment, yet he cautioned that how he proceeds against Spanish-based opposition is no different from how he conducts himself during practice.
“You prepare to be your best every single day,” said English.
There is a spring training-esque element in play, as coaches and players dust off how to navigate through 40-minute contests. The shot clock in Spain will take a page from the NBA in terms of length – 24 seconds, as opposed to 30 seconds in college. Judging by the up-and-down nature of the portion of Monday’s intersquad scrimmage that the media was allowed to view, playing at an accelerated pace figures to be a point of emphasis when facing actual competition.
“The [2022-23] season ended a long time ago. You’ve got to re-remember some things,” said English.
There was a lot of familiarity featured on the court Monday. There was Bryce Hopkins, last year’s leading scorer who noted that English’s style offers a sneak peak of what possibly awaits at the next level, specifically the NBA.
“His style is modern … shoot a lot of threes, get out in transition, and score fast,” said Hopkins. “I love getting the ball off the rim and pushing it down the court. Applying pressure on the defense is a big thing for us.”
Added English, “We want to play with spacing and intensity.”
For three players who were brought to Providence by the previous coaching staff, it would appear the time is now for Corey Floyd Jr., Jayden Pierre, and Rafael Castro. Hopkins noted that Pierre has become more vocal, an important trait for someone who’s in line to orchestrate the attack from the point guard spot. Floyd showed a willingness to shoot during Monday’s practice, while Castro used his length (6-foot-11) to combat newcomers Josh Oduro and Will McNair.
“They’ve worked hard. They’ve been committed and they’ve been welcoming,” said English. “Very fortunate to have the team that I get to coach.”
Added Hopkins, “Jayden has been stepping up as a leader. Corey’s shot has gotten a lot better. He’s more confident. Castro has been working on his game every day. He gets in the gym more and you can see he’s more comfortable on the floor.”
Monday’s practice also featured a glimpse of the three true freshmen on the Friar roster. Garwey Dual looked as advertised, a hardnosed guard whose wingspan is going to be a factor on defense. Donovan Santoro splashed in a few shots from the outside, while Richard Barron held his own while facing off against players a few years older than him – something that will once again be the case over in Spain.
“Going on a foreign trip in the summer is going to be very beneficial for them,” said Hopkins.
Devin Carter (hand) and Justyn Fernandez (knee) won’t see the court in Spain. That doesn’t mean the trip won’t have any redeeming value for them.
“They’re absolutely going to be extra coaches,” said English, adding that Carter should be cleared when the Friars return home while Fernandez’s injury is more extensive.
If there’s one drawback, it’s that English wishes the Friars scheduled their foreign trip a bit earlier. Classes begin on Aug. 28, three days after the traveling party returns from Spain with three games to study and break down before the attention shifts to the regular season.
“We film every practice, but it’s gathering information that will be good to show the guys,” said English.
PROVIDENCE GAME SCHEDULE
Game 1 (Aug. 18) – vs. Madrid All-Stars (7 p.m. Spanish time, 1 p.m. Eastern time)
Game 2 (Aug. 21) – vs. Valencia (7 p.m. Spanish time, 1 p.m. Eastern time)
Game 3 (Aug. 23) – vs. Cataluna All-Stars (6:30 p.m. Spanish time, 12:30 p.m. Eastern time)
