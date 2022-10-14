PROVIDENCE – Then there were three Class of 2023 basketball prospects from the same high school (Southern California Academy) supplying the Providence Friars with a verbal commitment.
“It’s almost unheard of. Crazy,” said Julius von Hanzlik, Southern California head coach.
Donovan Santoro, a 6-foot-8 wing, became the third member from the SoCal program to declare that the Friars won the day as far as the recruiting battle. He took to his personal Instagram account on Friday to announce that he’s following the same path as Garwey Dual and Drew Fielder, two teammates who Santoro will be running with this upcoming season and future ones as Big East contributors.
"Pretty big," said Santoro when asked about the impact that Dual and Fielder made on a decision that makes it a trio of SoCal hoopsters joining the Friar flock. "I was always asking them questions."
“He’s very thrilled to be done with this process,” said von Hanzlik when reached Friday. “He had some options and other schools did a good job with him, but similar to when we talked about Garwey and Drew, Coach [Ed] Cooley took it over the top.”
Santoro’s pledge came a week after he visited the Providence campus on an official visit.
“He needed a couple more days to think everything through,” said von Hanzlik.
Originally from Los Angeles, he spent time in Austin, Texas before returning to California to join von Hanzlik’s program. Santoro also visited Washington State and San Jose State. Utah was also under serious consideration while a visit to Oklahoma had been discussed.
“I’ve known him since he was 9 or 10,” said von Hanzlik.
The courtship between Santoro and the Friars began in earnest last month when Cooley flew out to California to visit with Fielder before Fielder came east to take his official visit. PC assistant coach Ivan Thomas also conducted an in-person visit with Santoro.
"Coach Cooley said that if I decided to go to [PC], he would make me a better person and basketball player at the same time," said Santoro.
What kind of player are the Friars getting? One longtime college basketball scout who’s familiar with Santoro’s game believes he’s a cross between the shooting the Jalen Lindsey provided during his PC career along with the put-the-ball-on-the-floor skill that was Alpha Diallo’s specialty.
“He’s a 6-foot-8 floor spacer. He can score in multiple ways,” said von Hanzlik.
