Friars ride 1-2 punch of Horchler, Watson to win over St. Peter's

PROVIDENCE – On a Saturday afternoon where the Walking Wounded intersected with Sick Bay, the Providence Friars rode the roommates to an 85-71 victory over a St. Peter’s squad that certainly gave the home team a run for its money.
PC’s guard depth was already at a premium before the game tipped off when senior Justin Minaya and junior Brycen Goodine were ruled out due to illness. More trouble struck at the 8:30 mark of the opening half when the lone true ballhandler on this year’s roster when down after finding Noah Horchler in the far corner for a three-pointer. Jared Bynum needed assistance to get back to the locker room. When he returned to the bench, his right foot was in a walking boot after suffering a sprain.
Thankfully, Ed Cooley still had Nate Watson and Horchler at his disposal. Horchler made his first nine shots from the field en route to finishing 9-for-10 for a Friar-best 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Watson was equally effective with his 23 points coming on 8-of-12 shooting and perfection from the free-throw line (7-of-7).
The synergy between the two players who shared the same dorm room a year ago was on full display when Horchler went over the top and Watson finished strong to make it 66-55 with 6:53 remaining. The pair combined to score 11 of the first 18 points registered in the second half by a PC squad that went into halftime up one (38-37) and trailed by a single penny (46-45) when the first media timeout arrived.
“He sees when I’m open and when I’m double teamed, I try to hit him with a quick feed,” said Watson. “We definitely have that chemistry.”
With Watson and Horchler taking on an even greater workload, Providence (6-1) was able to mask the thinness in the backcourt and collect a win in the first of five straight games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“They showed some great senior leadership,” said Cooley after becoming the third PC coach in program history to join the 200-win club. “I saw it in their eyes. I thought we had an advantage in front of the rim and it showed. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see we’re shorthanded, but between [Watson and Horchler along with Al Durham], I thought all three of them carried us.”
Whether it was inside or outside, the full repertoire of Horchler’s offensive game was on display during a 16-point first half where he made all seven shots – including a pair of threes. Providence needed Horchler’s prodigious point total to overcome a turnover plague that helped the visiting Peacocks (1-3) remain in the picture. PC turned the ball over 15 times with nine occurring during a first half that saw Durham and sophomore Alyn Breed alternate the point-guard duties in Bynum’s absence.
“I thought St. Peter’s was very disruptive. We were able to settle down, but their pressure bothered us a little bit,” said Cooley.
As for Horchler spending the first half in an unconscious state, Watson said, “It was impressive but I’m not surprised. That’s what Noah does. He’s been in college for what, 30 years? We got a glimpse at what he could do at the end of last year. I was very happy for him today.”
“Coach calls my number and I’m ready to shoot the ball,” said Horchler.
“When you have those days when the basket looks like the ocean, the coaches and players have to see that and give that player as much as he can,” said Cooley.
What was a nip-and-tuck affair was finally broken open when PC took full advantage of one trip after another to the charity stripe. The Friars scored eight straight points at the line – that’s 8-for-8 – to go up 67-55 with 7:24 remaining. St. Peter’s pulled to within nine (73-64) when Doug Edert (16 points) went 2-for-2 at the line, yet the lead was pushed back to double digits in no time.
Lost in the shuffle of the 1-2 punch supplied by Horchler and Watson coupled with the mounting injuries and illnesses was the 12 points and efficient defense supplied by Friar senior A.J. Reeves, who returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for both games in conjunction with the Legends Classic.
“Because we’re a senior-laden team, I’m not surprised by anything. Our players have been in 200-300 practices and 100-plus games. I expect that out of seniors,” said Cooley. “We have some older gentlemen on the team and we’re going to need them.”
***
RIM RATTLERS: Cooley on joining the same 200-win club as previous PC coaches Joe Mullaney and Dave Gavitt: “I coach because I love it. I’m honored to be the coach at Providence College. Who ever saw that coming? That’s why I tell people to dream big. When you have a family atmosphere that we have at PC … it’s not the coach who deserves the credit. It’s the administration. They’ve given you the resources and the opportunity to stay here. Those wins are their wins. I’ll take all the losses, but to be in that company is amazing. I hope I get another 200 at Providence College.” … How about these numbers against the Peacocks? The Friars shot 64 percent from the floor, 46 percent from three and missed just two of 31 attempts from the free-throw line. “It’s been something I’ve been practicing morning and night,” said Watson. “I changed my rhythm. I know that’s something you shouldn’t do, but I needed to change something. I was happy to go 7-for-7.” … The attendance was 5,987 and included members from the Mass Rivals AAU program.
