Friars roll past AIC in exhibition opener

PROVIDENCE – In casting a wide net concerning his rotation, Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars opened themselves up to the possibility of positives running parallel with not-so-shining moments.
Not one of the 11 scholarship players at Cooley’s disposal this season logged fewer than 13 minutes during Thursday’s 99-57 romp against AIC. Conversely, no one saw the floor for more than 24 minutes. Clearly, the objective for the first of two exhibition contests was to be open to a world of possibilities.
“We wanted to see multiple point guards on the floor and see a really big lineup. We wanted to see a young unit. That’s what these games are for – to take a look,” said Cooley.
The dismantling of the Yellow Jackets wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops. The Friars allowed an alarming 11 three-pointers and shot 50 percent from the foul line (12-of-24). Nonetheless, it’s not supposed to look perfect at this time of year – even after months of practicing where you’re going up against the same guys daily.
“We wanted to see our guys go up against someone else. We’ve been holding and grabbing each other for close to three months,” said Cooley. “It was fun seeing so many new faces and bodies out there after having Nate [Watson] for five years and A.J. [Reeves] for four years. To see a different group out there was exciting to see.
“As a coach, there’s so much more that we have to develop. We’ve got to start somewhere and I thought [Thursday night] was a good start. We got contributions across the board. This was about us and what we were trying to do,” added Cooley. “Long way to go, but I thought we got off to a good start.”
The players who were selected to join Cooley for postgame media duty epitomize the fresh vibe surrounding the program. Bryce Hopkins impacted the game in multiple areas (14 points, six rebounds, three assists) while Rafael Castro was perfect from the field – his 8-for-8 includes swishing a three-pointer – on his way to leading the Friars in points (18) and rebounds (eight).
At one point in the first half, Hopkins (6-foot-7) and Castro (6-foot-11) were joined in the frontcourt by Clifton Moore, another newcomer who’s listed as the same height as Castro. That’s a lot of size that could prove to be a load when Cooley decides to roll with all three simultaneously.
“All three of us on the court, it could be a big game-changer,” said Hopkins, the sophomore transfer from Kentucky.
Cooley knows what Jared Bynum (six points, four assists) and Ed Croswell (eight points) can bring to the table. Those two were joined in the starting lineup by Hopkins and two more fresh faces, Noah Locke and Devin Carter.
Everyone had their bright moments, from freshman Jayden Pierre taking off along the baseline for a one-handed dunk that highlighted his 10-point night, to Corey Floyd Jr. providing eight points. There were also numerous slip-ups on the defensive end. Based off his remarks afterwards, Cooley clearly believes he has enough workable clay to mold a unit that holds the potential to epitomize the no-one-wants-to-see-us ruggedness that’s defined many of his PC teams during his tenure.
“We will be a good defensive team,” said Cooley. “We are going to guard someone with a passion. I can tell you that.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.