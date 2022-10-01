Friars set to put best foot forward with Late Night Madness on tap

PROVIDENCE – On a campus where the men’s basketball program serves as a valuable gateway for public attention, evenings like the one that Providence College is set to stage are held in high esteem, not only by students but the community at large.
Veering away from the Late-Night Madness fanfare that’s on tap at the Amica Mutual Pavilion Saturday night, Ed Cooley is cognizant that this particular day is vital in terms of continuing to build and strengthen relationships with the hope that all the cajoling eventually pays off in the form of a commitment. It’s about rolling out the Black & White carpet for area-based prospects who are already on the radar of the coaching staff while the youngsters enjoy the music of noted R&B performer Khalid.
“You want to showcase who we are and where we’re trying to go … an engager to bring people together,” said Cooley before Friday’s practice.
For those curious about the guests of the Friars, it’s been confirmed that a good-sized contingent from the Mass Rivals AAU program plan to spend the day in Providence. From the Class of 2024, the headliner is Kur Teng, a 2024 combo guard who’s prepping at Bradford Christian Academy. Teng holds a scholarship offer from Providence.
“I would say [PC] visiting him in-person during open gym makes him a priority,” said longtime Mass Rivals coach Vin Pastore, noting that the level of Teng’s recruitment on behalf of the Friars rivals when PC was in hot pursuit of David Duke and A.J. Reeves, two alums of the same grassroots program that Teng currently runs with.
The Mass Rivals delegation for Late-Night Madness includes George Turkson – Teng’s fellow 2024 classmate at Bradford Christian who’s listed as a small forward – along with a pair of 2024 prospects from Brimmer & May in Bryce Dortch and Jalen Mills. All three hold scholarships from PC. If Brimmer & May sounds familiar to Friar fans, it’s where Reeves prepped before coming to Providence.
Several Mass Rivals players from the Class of 2025 will also take in a practice at the Ruane Friar Development Center before heading to the Downtown Providence arena for the nighttime festivities. It’s a group that includes Sebastian Wilkins (Lawrence Academy), Isaiah Langham (Belmont Hill School), and Ebuka Okorie (Cushing Academy).
“It’s a good day for the kids to get to know Providence College a little bit and they get to bond as a group,” said Pastore. “They’ll get some face time with the coaches and some entertainment in the evening.”
• Could the Friars add a third Class of 2023 prospect from Southern California Academy? Per SCA head coach Julius von Hanzlik, forward Donovan Santoro will be on an official visit to PC beginning next Thursday. Providence assistant coach Ivan Thomas flew out to the West Coast to see Santoro earlier this week. On Thursday night, Santoro posted to his personal Twitter account that he had received a scholarship offer from the Friars.
“He’s a wing who’s 6-8, 6-9 and can really shoot the three and put it on the floor,” said von Hanzlik. “He can create his own shot but is also a good passer. He has a good feel for the game.”
Santoro spent his first two years of high school in Los Angeles before heading to a school in Austin, Texas. He’s doing a post-graduate year at Southern California Academy, the same school that features two 2023 prospects who have already verballed to PC (Garwey Dual, Drew Fielder).
• At Winston-Salem Christian School, located in North Carolina, the Friars are tapping a familiar resource in the quest to add frontcourt size from the Class of 2024. Last week, Kany Tchanda – listed as a 6-foot-9 power forward – shared via Twitter that he had picked up an offer from PC. Winston-Salem Christian is the same school that produced current PC freshman guard Quante Berry.
“High-level kid who can play inside and outside … can shoot it and put the ball on the floor,” said Antonio Lowe, Winston-Salem Christian head coach. “He’ll be a big piece to our puzzle this year.”
Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tchanda has been in the U.S. for the past year and a half. He was a top-60 prospect heading into this past summer before injuries limited his availability with Team United’s AAU program. The times he was out there with the coincided with PC associate head coach Jeff Battle watching from the stands.
“We expect him to take an official visit sometime this year. I’m big on the Friars,” said Lowe.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
