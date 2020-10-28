Friars tabbed 3rd in Big East Preseason Coaches Poll; David Duke named to league's Preseason 1st Team

It’s not even 9 a.m. and there’s plenty of PC Friar basketball news to cut through as Big East Virtual Media Day swings into action.
• Ed Cooley probably isn’t going to like this, but it’s clear that his fellow league coaches like the makeup of the 2020-21 Friars. PC was picked third in the Big East preseason poll that’s is voted on by the coaches. The Friars did not receive a first-place vote. Villanova was awarded nine of the 11 votes with Creighton receiving the other two.
The complete poll: 1. Villanova 2. Creighton 3. Providence 4. UConn 5. Seton Hall 6. Marquette 7. Xavier 8. Butler 9. St. John’s 10. DePaul 11. Georgetown.
By the way, the Friars were picked to finish third was recently as 2018. That was David Duke’s freshman season, which serves as a perfect transition to our next point ...
• Duke, the guard who grew up in the shadows of Providence College, is coming off a sophomore season where he finished second on the Friars in scoring (12 ppg) while also contributing 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. His three-point accuracy improved from 29.7 percent as a freshman to 42 percent during the 2019-20 season.
Clearly, the Big East coaches believe Duke is poised to emerge as one of the league’s top talents. He was named to the Preseason All-Big East First Team. PC senior Nate Watson also merited preseason kudos as the big man landed on the league’s Preseason Second Team.
• PC along with the Big East received a portion of their conference marching orders as the league announced the schedule of 23 conference men’s basketball games in the month of December.
The Friars are slated to open league play on Dec. 12 at home against Xavier. Other games include hosting Dan Hurley and UConn on Dec. 17, a Dec. 20 game at Seton Hall, and a Dec. 23 contest at Butler.
There has been talk of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center serving as a Big East bubble when the calendar flips to 2021. As a source told the Times/Call, “As with most rumors, there are nuggets of truth.”
