Friars understand communicating holds the key to getting defense back on track

PROVIDENCE – For all the talk about the Providence Friars and their need to rekindle their will and desire, the importance of talking to one another on defense ranks up there on the list of priorities heading into this week’s Big East Tournament.
The numbers bear out that an iron needs to be taken to what seems like an endless array of wrinkles. From getting outrebounded by 20 at UConn, to permitting Xavier to shoot 72 percent in the second half, to getting run out of the Amica Mutual Pavilion against an undermanned Seton Hall team on Senior Day, the leaks have been too numerous to Ed Cooley’s liking.
Let’s not forget that PC allowed 10 or more three-pointers to each of the three Big East teams that toppled the Friars during the final 10 days of the regular season. It was a tough three-games-in-four stretch, one that resulted in the Friars falling to the No. 5 seed in the Big East Tournament and outside the top 100 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.com.
Could the breakdowns that produced a fair amount of gnashing of teeth be fixed if the Providence players simply raise their voices and alert their teammates when the opposition is looking to create mismatches when on offense? It’s a question that was posed to Devin Carter and Bryce Hopkins before PC departed for Madison Square Garden – site of Thursday’s quarterfinal-round game against Connecticut.
“I think it is a lot on communication. I feel we haven’t been communicating a lot and that starts with us,” said Hopkins. “It takes the whole starting five or whoever happens to be on the court. We all have to be up and we all have to be communicating. We have to get better.”
Carter echoed his teammate’s sentiments about the need to alert the group about what their eyes see in the event the Friars need to switch in a pick-and-roll situation.
“Communication is probably the most important part on defense. Coming from someone who prides himself on defense, I could talk more to my teammates. There’s never enough talking,” said Carter. “Communication is probably 95 percent [of the defensive equation] with five percent actually going out and doing it, but it’s a team effort.”
Cooley believes the defensive deficiencies are correctable.
“We’ve shown we can do it. We’ve got to get back to doing it,” said the coach. “You can’t put your head underneath the pillow. You’ve got to jump back up and be ready to fight.”
He’s also on record with communication dovetailing with “will” and “want” – all prerequisites that represent the keys to getting back on track defensively.
“Great defensive teams have energy and they communicate. They’re connected and there’s incredible synergy. If you’re going to be a great defensive team, all of those things have to be tied in,” said Cooley. “The will and the want is everything incorporated.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
