Friars ushered out of Big East Tournament; turn attention to NCAA's

NEW YORK – It’s merely one game out of an impressive 30-game body of work that the Providence Friars can officially hand over to the NCAA Selection Committee.
For the sake of head coach Ed Cooley and his group of players, they better keep a good thought concerning their seed for the true arrival of March Madness after getting dusted by Creighton in the Big East semifinals Friday night.
“Hopefully our body of work throughout … I don’t want our seeding to be impacted by one game,” said Cooley after the Big East regular-season champs were broomed out of Madison Square Garden in 85-58 fashion by a Bluejays unit that had it cooking on both ends of the court.
“I don’t know what the committee thinks. That’s not my job. I try not to worry about stuff I can’t control,” added Cooley. “My job right now is to make sure our players know we’re a hell of a team. We didn’t play well. We have great players and I want us to know we can win our next game regardless of who our opponent is.”
Whether the Friars drop down a line after being projected by numerous bracketologists as a No. 4 seed in advance of facing Creighton is something to monitor as conference tournaments continue to unfold across the country. All will be revealed come Sunday night when the full 68-team bracket is unveiled.
Concerning what took place Friday night underneath the bright lights of the World’s Most Famous Arena … let’s hope the Friars don’t run into a team of Creighton’s caliber moving forward. The Bluejays shot 52 percent of the game while holding the Friars to 28 percent.
The Bluejays possess a 7-foot aircraft (sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner) who won his matchup against the seasoned Nate Watson in convincing fashion. Watson finished with five points on 2-of-7 shooting and pulled down just one rebound. Meanwhile, Kalkbrenner rolled to the tune of 15 points on 6-of-8 from the field while adding nine rebounds and four blocks.
The ability to single-cover Watson allowed the Bluejays to live up to their reputation as the Big East’s stingiest unit. Outside of Al Durham, who finished with 21 points, no one in a Friar uniform contributed anything of substance. Noah Horchler didn’t hit a shot while Jared Bynum, Justin Minaya, and A.J. Reeves combined for a forgettable 7-for-31 with zero threes on 14 attempts.
“Kalkbrenner taking up the middle and allowing us to get out to their shooters, it was big,” said Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma, a freshman who looked like the second coming of Carmelo Anthony late in the first half on his way to netting 17 points.
The Creighton squad that came to Providence a few Saturdays ago was still coming to grips with losing eventual Big East Rookie of the Year Ryan Nemhbard to a season-ending wrist injury. That night, the Friars – per Creighton head coach Greg McDermott – resembled the Golden State Warriors en route to winning the Big East regular-season title behind a 72-51 romp.
The Bluejay squad that took the court at Madison Square Garden Friday night found harmony behind one of basketball’s timeless adages – surrounding a big man with knock-down perimeter threats.
With Kalbrenner muscling his way inside to 10 points in the first half coupled with Kaluma and Alex O’Connell (18 points) combining to shoot 5-of-8 from three, the Bluejays stormed into halftime with a 42-27 lead that left the Friars bloodied but unbowed.
A Providence squad that’s made a living this season out of digging out of holes only had to look back to Feb. 20 at Butler to find the last time a comeback was staged after trailing by 13 points at the break. That day inside Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Friars fought back from a 19-point deficit to prevail in overtime against the Bulldogs.
Any hope of duplicating the Butler blueprint against a Creighton squad that closed the opening half on a 17-2 run – Kaluma had 10 of those points – was quickly snuffed out. Providence committed shot-clock violations on its first two possessions – a clear indicator of the game-long issues the Friars had with floor spacing and ball movement. PC finished with just six assists on 20 baskets.
“Probably a mixture of both – the ball was sticking too much and not making enough shots. Hopefully, we can find that offensive flow we had going into this game,” said Bynum.
Cooley called three timeouts over 96 seconds, leaving him with none for the final 16:03 of a game that turned into a 31-point bloodbath with 9:53 remaining.
“We picked a bad time to play badly in a great arena,” said Cooley. “We can be upset. We can be hurt. We can be mad. But our job is to respond.”
The last time the Friars were humbled in this fashion was back in the first week of January when Marquette hung a 32-point defeat. PC responded by winning eight straight.
“We don’t need to win eight. Whatever it is, I know it’s not eight,” said Cooley, noting but without saying the actual number of wins that stand in the way of the next NCAA champion (six).
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
