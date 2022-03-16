BUFFALO – There was something pure and refreshing about the choice of Providence College basketball players who joined Ed Cooley at the postgame podium after clinching the Big East regular-season title.
Seated to Cooley’s right was Nate Watson. To the coach’s left was A.J. Reeves. Both came in as Friars. Both will leave as Friars. That’s what you call staying power – a super rare ingredient in today’s college basketball universe.
“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. It’s green where you water it. We water it here,” Reeves told the Call/Times in advance of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener against South Dakota State (12:40 p.m. tip from KeyBank Center).
At a time when the one-time transfer rule allows players to turn over a new leaf without the penalty of sitting out, Watson and Reeves should be lauded for their one-stop shopping. They are now the outliers in a sport where roster turnover has become so prevalent that head coaches like Cooley have no choice but to adopt a year-by-year approach.
There are some tangible benefits to the portal – see Al Durham and Justin Minaya – PC’s crowning newcomers from last offseason. By striking gold in the fashion that Cooley did through the additions of players who spent four years apiece at Indiana (Durham) and South Carolina (Minaya), Providence followed a path that led them to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.
Generally speaking, the Friars haven’t shied away from bringing aboard transplants who began their college careers at other places. Jared Bynum came to the Friars from St. Joseph’s. Ed Croswell was at La Salle University. Noah Horchler made two stops at Florida-based colleges before heading to PC.
That brings us back to Watson and Reeves, basketball stalwarts at a time when it’s become the norm rather than the exception for programs to watch players leave and react accordingly by replenishing the cupboard through the transfer portal. Thursday will mark career game No. 153 in a Friar uniform for Watson, who took advantage of the free year of eligibility the NCAA offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just stayed with it. Coach Cooley instilled confidence in me during my freshman year and made me become the player I am today,” Watson told the Call/Times. “I was more of an introvert when I first came to Providence. Now every time I come out of my room, I have a big smile on my face.
“I stayed put and stayed the course because I knew what we could do. I trust everything that [Cooley] does,” added Watson. “He told me after the final game last year that there would be changes and if I stayed, I would reap the benefits.”
For Reeves, game No. 105 with the Friars is on tap Thursday.
“I don’t believe in running away from problems. Your situation is what you make it,” said Reeves. “The belief that our coaches have in us allowed us to do something special like win the Big East championship.”
***
South Dakota State is shooting an NCAA-best 45 percent from three-point range, an impressive stat that would suggest the Jackrabbits have some pretty good shooters and can spread the court.
“I don’t think they take bad shots. I think they know their personnel. You can see they have a lot of offensive synergy and continuity. I think what makes them good is how simple they are,” said Cooley.
It figures to be interesting to see how Cooley deploys his best 1-on-1 defender in Minaya at the game’s onset. South Dakota State has a pair of formidable threats in Baylor Scheierman (16.2 ppg, 47 percent from three) and Douglas Wilson (16.5 ppg, 57 percent from the field).
“We’re definitely going to have our hands full with them,” said Minaya.
***
Providence is one of six teams representing the Big East in this year’s NCAA Field of 68. The consensus is that the 19 league games the Friars wound up playing – 17 during the regular season, two at last week’s Big East Tournament – served them very well for the win-or-go-home situation that now hangs over them.
“Every [Big East] game was a physical game, a great match-up every night,” said Reeves. “I think that prepared us for times like this in the NCAA Tournament because now we know what physicality to expect because we played against Villanova, Seton Hall, UConn, who were all tournament teams.”
Creighton and Marquette are also representing the Big East. The Golden Eagles are in Fort Worth, Texas for a matchup against North Carolina. Speaking to the media Thursday, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reiterated the importance of Cumberland native Tyler Kolek, who led the Big East in assists (5.7 per game).
“Tyler’s had a phenomenal year for us, all things considered. He didn’t play point guard last year at George Mason. He transferred his first year at this level. It’s his first time playing in an NCAA tournament. He’s just getting started. His best basketball is ahead of him. But I think at the same time, he’s got a heck of an opportunity to play well [Thursday],” said Smart. “When we call an action where Tyler’s involved, it’s up to him to make the read. Most of the time this year, that read has been a pass. But if the right thing to do is to shoot, then we’re counting on him to do that.”
