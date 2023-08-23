Friars wrap up foreign tour with 48-point win

There’s wrapping up a foreign tour in style, then there’s what the Providence Friars did on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game experience against Spanish-based competition.
PC wasted little time shifting into cruise control, racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and handled its business the rest of the way in a 98-50 whitewashing of the Catalonia All-Stars. That makes it a clean sweep with the Friars winning each game by an average of 34 points.
“We showed a good level of maturity to start the game and executed at a high level during the first part of the game,” said new PC head coach Kim English, who saw his team enjoy a 54-26 lead at halftime.
Bryce Hopkins led Providence in scoring for the second straight game, finishing with 15 points. The returning First Team All-Big East selection was one of seven PC players to score in double figures. Jayden Pierre netted 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting while newcomer Will McNair added 12 points and seven rebounds. Two players who previously played for English at George Mason – Ticket Gaines and Josh Oduro – each had 10 points.
“The biggest takeaway was learning each other’s games. We’ve played against each other in practice, but getting five on the court and playing a game was a big emphasis before we left Providence and something we’re going to take moving forward,” said Gaines.
Rafael Castro was once again a factor, but this time it was for his work on the glass. The redshirt sophomore ripped down a Friar-best 15 rebounds (five offensive) while adding eight points. Corey Floyd Jr. had nine points while incoming freshman Garwey Dual handed out a team-high five assists to go along with eight points. Fellow frosh Donovan Santoro buried two 3s on his way to netting seven points while walk-on Kiernan O’Haire ended up with five points.
Defensively, the Friars didn’t allow Catalonia to score more than 16 points in a single quarter and held their opponents to 33 percent for the game and 23 percent from three. PC shot 52 percent and enjoyed three quarters of scoring 26 or more points. The finale also saw Providence connect at a 36-percent clip from beyond the arc (9-of-25) and force 15 turnovers.
“From a camaraderie standpoint, we gained a lot from this trip,” said English. “I loved how hard we played and was impressed by the approach.”
The most promising development of the day may have been English taking to his personal social media account before the game and posting a video of Devin Carter doing some light shooting. Carter wasn’t wearing a brace on his hand, a sign that things appear to be trending in the right direction. Before leaving for Spain, English said that Carter should be cleared upon returning home.
PC will enjoy one more day in Spain before heading back to Rhode Island on Friday.
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly, @BWMcGair03
