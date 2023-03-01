Friars, Xavier have plenty to play for

PROVIDENCE – Four things to watch as the Amica Mutual Pavilion plays host to a Top 20 matchup Wednesday night with No. 20 Providence welcoming No. 19 Xavier:
1). Buckle Up
A clash between the Friars and Musketeers needs no additional hype. We’re talking about two teams that lately have made it a habit of producing late-game theater and down-to-the-wire finishes. Case in point, the last three meetings have been decided by a combined 12 points with two of the games settled in overtime.
“We expect another really hard game. Hopefully we can win by one,” said coach Ed Cooley, echoing one of his program’s ethos when it comes to looking at the scoreboard and understanding that all it takes to win is finishing by a single point.
Xavier has a leg up on the season series with PC courtesy of an 85-83 overtime win back in early February. A victory over the Musketeers on Wednesday night (6:30 tip) would assure that the Friars would grab no worse than a split of all the home-and-home series against every Big East opponent with Seton Hall waiting on deck Saturday. The Pirates fell to the Friars back in December.
“The only thing we’re focusing on is getting that ‘W’” said senior big man Ed Croswell.
2). Lots on the line
From the perspective of the City that Never Sleeps, Wednesday’s matchup at the AMP holds plenty of intrigue when discussing seeding for next week’s Big East Tournament. Setting the table, the Musketeers and Friars sport identical league records (13-5) that for now are good for a tie for second place.
Wednesday’s winner will possess the inside track of claiming the No. 2 seed for the Big East Tournament. That would translate into a quarterfinal-round matchup against the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game with one team among Seton Hall, Villanova and DePaul likely emerging to face either the Friars or Musketeers on Day 2 of the conference tourney.
On the flip side, Wednesday’s loser will be looking at either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed when reporting to Madison Square Garden. The No. 4 seed would be looking at a quarterfinal-round matchup against UConn and a potential semifinal-round matchup against Marquette. That’s not exactly an easy road in the quest to reach Saturday night.
3). Keep the home cooking rolling
It doesn’t matter who the sponsor is. Whether the building is called the Amica Mutual Pavilion or the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the Friars over the past two seasons have been lights-out on their home floor – winning 31 of 32 games. They’ll put their 17-game Dunk/AMP winning streak on the line as the quest to finish the season without a home loss will be tested against an Xavier squad that’s won five Big East road games.
Friar fans must go back to the 1972-73 season to find the last time when Providence achieved perfection with respect to their home schedule. Cooley is aware that the current Friars are chasing history, yet it’s a conversation that will take on even greater significance should PC dispose of Xavier for what would be the program’s 16th home win this season against zero defeats.
“We’re trying to go 1-0 on Wednesday, but the bigger picture is whether this year’s team can finish off with an undefeated season at home,” said Cooley, who used part of Monday’s media availability to salute the support the Friars have received when they hit the hardwood at home.
“We need every seat filled and all the energy that you have,” said Cooley, “but something like this talks about the growth and development of the program … credit to the ticketing and marketing staff and our season-ticket holders and students.”
4). Putting the “Hop” back in Bryce Hopkins
Hopkins and the minutes he’s logged to date have been a hot topic lately. Between the double-overtime thriller against Creighton on Valentine’s Day and PC following up with another home win against Villanova, the star sophomore played 90 out of a possible 90 minutes.
The Hopkins that took the court the last two times out against UConn and Georgetown didn’t resemble the player who’s been mentioned as a candidate for Big East Player of the Year. He didn’t pull down a single rebound against the Huskies and never got on track against the Hoyas after picking up three early fouls.
“It showed that we can win when one of the better players in the country doesn’t have his day,” said Cooley about the quiet day that Hopkins had and the fact the Friars didn’t miss a beat in dismantling Georgetown on the road.
If there’s such a thing as a silver lining, it’s that Hopkins logged a season-low 17 minutes in the season’s 29th game. No doubt, Cooley and his staff have probably tried to come up with ways to get Hopkins some rest with an eye towards competing at an elite level come March. Perhaps the lengthy stay on the bench during Sunday’s game was just the antidote that the Friars were looking for in hopes of having Hopkins a bit fresher for the stretch run of the regular season and beyond.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.