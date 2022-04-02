FRIARTOWN FLAVOR IN NEW ORLEANS: Cooley appearing on ESPN's Final Four edition of College Gameday

Program alert for Providence College basketball fans. When tuning into ESPN’s College Gameday program beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, you will see Ed Cooley as part of the panel that discusses and breaks down the Final Four matchups between Kansas-Villanova and North Carolina-Duke.
Cooley was scheduled to be in New Orleans this weekend in conjunction with being a finalist for this year’s Naismith College Coach of the Year award. If you’re ESPN – or any major network for that matter – why wouldn’t you extend an invitation to a coach who is well-spoken and charismatic? Not to mention someone well-versed in the material since PC is a little over a week removed from tangoing with Kansas and knows a thing or two about fellow Big East rival Villanova.
The prevailing opinion that Cooley has a job waiting for him in TV when the day arrives and he’s done with coaching – for the Friar Faithful, fingers crossed that day is many moons away – is one that’s shared by John Fanta, host of Big East Shootaround and play-by-by announcer for FS1. Reached Friday down in the Big Easy, Fanta says Cooley possesses all the necessary tangibles to become a college basketball broadcast star.
“He’s a great coach and an even better person, but he’s also seen all aspects of the sport. For me, I love broadcast talent that’s genuine and passionate about our game and also understands all the different positions – whether you’re on top in the league or closer to the bottom in a year. Ed Cooley has seen and been through it all, but he’s never stopped being himself,” Fanta told the Call/Times. “Great sports TV is about someone being themselves who’s knowledgeable. Ed is all those things.”
Fanta has been in Cooley’s company enough times over the past three seasons – he was in Buffalo and Chicago for the Friars’ NCAA Tournament run – to know what makes the coach tick. He’s engaged in enough small talk and pre-production meetings with Cooley to formulate the belief that he would be a natural on camera.
“When you encounter Ed Cooley, you feel like the most important person on the planet. That’s what great TV talent does … they welcome the viewer into their brain and allow the viewer to become part of the broadcast,” said Fanta. “Ed is very conversational and keeps it real. He doesn’t take himself too seriously. That’s something that I think is so important in our industry. He’s so easy to speak with because he has this gravitational pull that makes you want to be with him.”
Would Cooley be better served as a studio analyst or complementing the work of a play-by-play talent such as Fanta?
“Being in the studio allows you to tell stories and jump into different things, but he would be great on TV no matter the circumstances and what his assignment is,” said Fanta. “I do think he would be good calling the action, but seeing the game through a different lens of teaching and learning, Ed would be great for a college basketball insider type-of-show.”
Fanta says the demand for Cooley’s services could resemble a bidding war.
“He’ll have a job in television the moment he decides to hang up his whistle,” said Fanta. “He often says he’s not just a coach and that he’s a businessman. He’s terrific in making people feel loved and someone who can succeed in just about anything. Television is going to be better when Ed Cooley becomes a regular on it.
“I’m excited to see Ed get this opportunity on College Gameday. It’s well deserved,” Fanta added. “He’s a guy who knows and loves basketball. He knows these [Final Four] teams well and is one of the faces of our sport.”
