FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD (Sept. 15)
Division II
Cumberland 20, East Greenwich 0
Burrillville 35, Cranston West
Barrington 42, Shea 8
East Providence 19, St. Raphael 0
South Kingstown 24, Woonsocket 6
Division III
Tolman 40, Chariho 0
Lincoln 42, North Smithfield/MSC 0
Division IV
Davies Tech 22, Juanita Sanchez Co-op 20
