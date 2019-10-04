Friends, family head to New York to root on Rocco Baldelli in MLB playoffs

WOONSOCKET – The Rocco Baldelli Friends & Family Fan Club have seen their fair share of baseball outposts. Some have been close by, like McCoy Stadium or Fenway Park. In some instances, a cross-country flight was required, like the time when Rocco toiled in the Double-A California League.
Those close to Baldelli have logged a decent amount of miles before arriving at the appropriate ballpark destination and finding their seats. They’re spectators who’ve enjoyed the privilege of being on hand for many of Rocco’s special moments from his playing days, from division and pennant clinchers, to an appearance in baseball’s top annual spectacle, the World Series.
“We’ve been doing it for 20 years and followed him around everywhere. We’ve caught a lot and seen a lot,” said Rocco’s father Dan “Rocky” Baldelli, a nod to the year 2000 when his son was selected with the sixth overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-year Player Draft.
Another Baldelli-themed baseball road trip is on deck. This particular one won’t require a flight. Shortly after 7 o’clock on Friday morning, a car carrying Baldelli’s parents and two close friends of the family will make its way down Interstate 95. Destination: a renowned ballpark that’s located in the Bronx.
“Usually, we’re talking four hours with traffic or two-and-a-half hours without traffic. It’s not too bad,” said proud father Dan.
The traveling party featuring Dan, his wife Michelle, along with friends Minh Pham and Karl Allaire will be on hand at Yankee Stadium to root on Rocco, the first-year manager of one of the true surprise teams in MLB this season – the 101-win Minnesota Twins.
An American League Division Series best-of-five matchup with the 103-win New York Yankees serving as the opponent represents the latest installment where those close to Baldelli are afforded the opportunity to soak it all in while he attempts to get the better of those in the opposite dugout.
“To be honest, the only thing that’s changed over the years is the team we’re rooting for,” stated Pham, Baldelli’s childhood friend, on Thursday afternoon while standing inside the elder Baldelli’s check-cashing service/pawnshop/coffee shop that’s located on Bernon Street.
Allaire, who like Pham also works at A.B.A.L. Check Cashing, Inc. and threw many a round of batting practice to Baldelli in the batting cage that’s located in the basement of the multi-purpose store, pointed out that going to the ballpark to see Baldelli isn’t quite like it used to be. You’re not rooting for Rocco to hit the ball over the fence or make a spectacular play with his glove. You’re now cheering for him as he attempts to stay one maneuver ahead of the competition.
“You’re used to watching him play and having the excitement of him getting a hit. Now, it’s him managing a game and trying to put all the pieces in the right place. That’s different,” said Allaire, a Woonsocket native who like Baldelli is also well-versed in pro baseball language, having spent nine seasons in the minors.
“It’s a lot different,” added Dan Baldelli. “Before as a player, he could leave the clubhouse and go out for a bite to eat with us. Now after games, he’s got to be there for team meetings. He’s got to stay. You don’t see him anymore, which I guess is the only downfall.
“Five minutes in his hotel room in the morning as he’s running out the door with a banana in his hand, that’s about the extent of seeing him before he’s running off to the field,” added Dan.
When the trio was asked if they now watch the game more from a manager’s perspective, Pham noted that this reporter was in the presence of Minnesota’s bench coach.
“I call Rocco all the time and he just laughs at me!” said Dan Baldelli while Pham and Allaire couldn’t stop laughing. “I put my two cents in all the time! I can’t help it! I have to!”
“That two cents is already up a million and it’s his first year as a manager!” Allaire noted.
The Baldelli clan plans to make a weekend of it in New York, site of the first two games of the ALDS. Their hotel is located near Central Park with Uber drivers to be summoned for the ride to Yankee Stadium. Rocco’s younger brother Dante is a senior baseball player at Boston College and will be down for Saturday’s Game 2.
“It’s a lot better than getting on a plane,” said Allaire. “It worked out right for everybody.”
Friday night before the scheduled 7 o’clock first pitch, the hope is that Dan Baldelli & Co. will be able to briefly catch Rocco’s attention while the Twins are taking pregame batting practice.
“If he’s down there, we’ll walk down and give him a shout,” said Dan. “Then we’ll go watch the game and try to go down to the dugout afterwards.”
As for Rocco reaching MLB’s second season in his first season as a manager, his dad stated, “With him, anything is possible based on who he is. He’s always prepared.”
