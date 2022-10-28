FROM GLG TO MVP: A look at Jeremy Pena's connection to Cumberland-based training facility

CUMBERLAND – The story of how the 2022 American League Championship Series MVP ended up trusting Jay Oldham’s philosophy as a fitness trainer is as Rhode Island as it gets.
You know, the story that starts with, “I know a guy …”
Gary Trottier and Anthony Lawson – two trainers who happen to be part of Oldham’s staff at GLG Athletic Performance – were aware of Jeremy Pena. The same could be said of the individual who works the front desk of the Upper Deck Baseball Academy that can be found as part of the industrial complex when you punch John Dean Memorial Boulevard into your GPS device.
When Pena returned to Rhode Island for his first offseason as a professional baseball player in 2018, the path he needed to follow to be all systems go for spring training came into sharper focus. Pena had frequented GLG Athletic Performance before the Houston Astros selected the Classical High School product in the third round of that year’s MLB Draft. What Oldham sought to impress upon the 20-something rising star was akin to one-stop shopping while emphasizing that old real estate adage of “location, location, location.”
“He knew he was going to have to put in some work,” said Oldham, owner/head trainer of GLG Performance.
Side note: GLG Performance is located down the hallway from Upper Deck. Oldham reached out to Pena to see his level of interest.
“It seemed to be a good fit … get some work in with one of the trainers as well as his hitting and fielding,” said Oldham.
Clearly, Pena agreed with the vision presented to him by Oldham. The past four offseasons have seen Pena stay sharp while working out at the same location. Now that same ballplayer is receiving national acclaim on a Houston Astros team that will represent the American League in this year’s World Series.
“He would finish his season and be in here not long after,” said Oldham one day earlier this week while standing in his 2,000-square-foot facility that features all the training necessities, from weights to medicine balls, etc.
“I think there was that level of familiarity as far as what he would expect here,” said Oldham, “but we also try to do a nice job of treating him no differently than anyone else. At the end of the day, that’s what people want.
“Nothing was ever given to Jeremy. He knows how to work hard for it. I think that’s what brought him in here,” Oldham added. “No one was going to bother him. No one was going to ask him for autographs or do anything out of the ordinary. He could be in here and just be Jeremy Pena instead of Jeremy Pena, the top prospect with the Astros.”
Sticking with the premise of not asking for preferential treatment, Pena was more than willing to interact with GLG’s younger clientele who happened to be there at the same time. It could be as simple as a smile or passing along a baseball tip based on what Pena was noticing while devoting time to his craft.
“He’ll come in at no specific time,” said Oldham. “The way he goes about his work speaks to his humbleness. In the gym, everything is geared towards perfection to help him reach the best of his ability. You’ve seen that with every at-bat in the [2022] postseason. Every at-bat is documented. He’s looking to attack a certain pitch, but just like in the gym, everything is calculated. He’s never pushing himself too hard in here because he wants to make sure everything is done correctly to ensure he’s healthy and ready to perform on the field.
“He’s prideful in the work he does,” Oldham continued.
The version of Pena that spent the 2021-22 offseason at GLG was about to see his baseball fortune change for the better. He spent time on Houston’s taxi squad during the 2021 postseason – one that included eliminating the Red Sox in ALCS – and deemed "next in line" to succeed former franchise cornerstone Carlos Correa at shortstop heading into the 2022 campaign.
The time had finally come for Pena to begin his rookie voyage, but not before readying himself under the watchful eyes of Oldham and others at GLG Performance and Upper Deck.
“He’s definitely mature beyond his years and done a lot of different things to help him get that way,” said Oldham.
On a personal level, Oldham says it's been a thrill to monitor how Pena is faring daily. Each morning while the family gathers for breakfast at the table, one of Oldham’s kids – he and his wife Sopha have a son and two daughters – will ask, “Isn’t that the kid from the gym?” upon learning about Pena’s latest feat on the MLB diamond.
“It’s been remarkable … sitting on the couch as a family and watching the games or seeing what he’s done on ESPN the next morning,” said Oldham.
Knowing that Pena’s head is probably spinning in a million different directions, Oldham refrains from texting unless the situation warrants – wishing him a happy birthday, for example.
“Out of respect, I try not to bother him during the season,” said Oldham. “I don’t pry for information. My job is to make sure he’s ready during the offseason. I’m there for him the moment he comes back.”
That said, there are special moments that lend themselves to Oldham breaking his code of letting Pena operate in peace. As Pena rounded the bases in Seattle earlier this month after blasting a solo home run in the 18th inning of Houston’s Division Series-clinching victory, Oldham fired off a text.
“Let’s go! Proud of you! Thinking of you!” was what Oldham wrote to Pena. “I know it’s something he’ll see but not necessarily have to respond to.”
A wall inside GLG Athletic Performance is blanketed with t-shirts of the colleges where Oldham’s clients went to compete post-high school. Pena has two t-shirts on display. One is an ode to his days at the University of Maine. The other shirt features the logo of the team comprising one-half of the 2022 World Series field.
There is space for Oldham to potentially hang the jersey of a certain player who has become a household name this October. Time will tell on that front, yet given the relationships built on Pena's end with the GLG community, expect workouts to be halted with everyone gathering around the TV the moment Pena steps into the batter’s box against the Philadelphia Phillies.
“Knowing that they work out at the same place he does, it’s definitely cool,” said Oldham.
