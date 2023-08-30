From Joe Hassett's point of view, PC checked a lot of boxes during trip to Spain

PROVIDENCE – Technically, Joe Hassett was off the clock relative to his longtime duty of providing analysis for Friar basketball games on the radio.
Try telling your mind to shift gears and relax when you’re sitting in a gym located in a foreign country and PC players are squaring off against an opponent.
Hassett was part of Providence’s travel party that recently visited Spain. For new head coach Kim English, his assistants, and players, the experience boiled down to a 10-day working vacation that featured three games. For one of the program’s all-time greats, the power of observation remained at full force. The snapshots and takeaways that Hassett provided when reached Tuesday offered evidence that a new day is truly dawning with English at the controls.
“The pace of the game is so much faster now. They push the ball up the floor and are looking to take threes. Everyone has the green light,” said Hassett.
Even without projected starter Devin Carter (hand), Hassett was impressed with the different combinations that English utilized en route to posting a sweep on their sojourn to Spain.
“Occasionally, they went with a three-guard offense with Jayden Pierre, Garwey Dual, and Corey Floyd Jr. out there,” he said.
Youth will be the order of the day in the PC’s backcourt, particularly at the ultra-critical point guard spot. Amidst uncertainty that goes with the territory with neophyte types, Hassett believes based on what he saw in Spain that Pierre, a sophomore, and freshman Garwey Dual are fully capable of running the offense up to English’s standards.
“Dual probably isn’t as good of a shooter as Floyd and Pierre, but he can make an open shot. He’s going to be fun to watch … really good point guard who pushes the pace and sees the court well. The kid can really play,” said Hassett. “Jayden Pierre did what Jayden Pierre does. He saw the court but he also hit shots. He must have shot 60 percent from three in the three games.”
To illustrate Hassett’s point, Pierre shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc on the foreign trek.
“When he’s open, he makes the three,” said Hassett, noting that Floyd lit up the Spanish sky in impressive fashion (5-of-8 from three) as the redshirt sophomore only sat once during the trip-opening 103-70 win over the Madrid All-Stars.
“I think Corey is one of their best on-ball defenders. Obviously, Carter is their best defender, but you can play Corey at three different spots,” said Hassett. “Last year, he was someone who you thought could have played more. He never seemed to make mistakes. As a former player, when you haven’t played in 10-12 minutes and come in for a minute and you produce, that’s hard. He’s a sleeper, but he’s a good player. He has a great temperament for the game.”
Hassett liked what he saw from newcomer Josh Oduro, who displayed the kind of veteran savvy that figures to be a valuable trump card for PC.
“He’s patient and makes good decisions. Oduro is one of those guys where he’s a leader on the team. At times, things went through him. When they isolated him, he made good moves to the basket,” said Hassett. “As a whole, this team rarely made a mistake.”
The 12 pounds that Bryce Hopkins shed before the trip has translated into a sleeker player.
“He’s not as physical as he was, but he’s faster. They still bounce off him when he goes to the basket,” said Hassett. “I told Bryce that if he makes two threes early in the game, it’s going to make going to the basket that much easier. You’ve got to look for that three. They want him to shoot.”
In so many words, Hassett described Ticket Gaines as a carbon copy of his style of play when he suited up for the Friars back in the 1970s.
“When he gets the ball and he’s open, he’s looking to shoot every time. He’s looking to let it fly,” said Hassett. “If anyone is open from three, the coach wants you to be shooting. Gaines understands that mentality because he’s played for Kim before, but Pierre and Floyd are getting used to that. Last year, they were reluctant to shoot a three unless the shot clock was winding down.
“I’m excited to watch this new style. This team is going to be wide open,” Hassett added. “That’s how you win championships – by shooting three-pointers.”
In the rough-and-tumble Big East, you need someone like Will McNair on your side.
“You need someone who can bang and he’s solid. He rebounds the ball well. Sometimes he tries to dribble too much on the post, but he’s physical,” said Hassett.
Several times, Hassett recalled seeing Rafael Castro sit with Friar assistant coach Dennis Felton referencing something on the laptop. Castro’s ability to get ahead of the defense against Spanish competition was rewarded with easy dunk opportunities.
“He’s got the type of athletic ability you can’t teach,” said Hassett about Castro.
As for the head coach, Hassett couldn’t stop singing the praises of English.
“He’s a student of the game and was always talking basketball … situations and strategies,” said Hassett. “Defensively, he coached with [former Friar head coach] Rick Barnes [at Tennessee]. When he played in college [at Missouri], he was on one of the top offensive efficiency teams in the country. Normally, you have coaches who are known for their defense and their offense is horrible. Then you have coaches who are great on offense but can’t guard anybody. He talks about both.
“I think he’s terrific with the guys. As a former player, he can relate to them,” Hassett delved further. “One thing I think he does very well is that he defines roles for the guys. He’s upfront and gives them the freedom to be who they are. He doesn’t put restrictions on anyone. As a player, you don’t want to be guessing what the coach wants. He wants them to go out and play.”
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.