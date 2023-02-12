BURRILLVILLE — The lineup the Burrillville hockey team anticipated rolling out this season finally took the ice for the first time Saturday night against archrival Mount St. Charles.
And while it was far from perfect, the wait proved to be worth it for the resurgent Broncos. Burrillville, which welcomed back sophomore defenseman Sean Farrell after a collar bone injury suffered against Hendricken in December, weathered a dominant opening eight minutes from the young Mounties and used two superb plays in front of the net from junior Ethan Murphy to take a lead they would never relinquish.
Senior left winger Jack Farrell, who recently returned from a broken leg, scored two second-period goals, as the Broncos skated out of Levy Rink with a 4-2 victory over the Mounties to complete a season sweep of their rivals from Woonsocket.
“It's amazing to [beat Mount twice] because this is something we haven't done in a while,” Farrell said after scoring eight goals in his last three Division I games. “It's something to go home and be proud of. This is absolutely thrilling to have everyone back and we just showed we don't have to play our best to win games. Nevertheless, we still have to put the work in every day to get wins.”
“It's feels amazing to have the whole team back – finally,” said senior captain Cole Laprade, who was moved to forward for the first time in his career because the blue liners were all available for the first time. “I really think we can now be a powerhouse.”
Mount St. Charles (6-8 Division I) came into Saturday's game playing some of its best hockey of the season. After last week's win over East Greenwich, the Mounties stepped out of league play Wednesday night and used two goals from Colden Lawrence and a tally from Logan Lefebvre to knock off Fairfield Prep, 4-3.
The Mounties continued that strong play into the first period, but they failed to put a shot past junior goalie Michael Fiyod in the opening eight minutes when they outshot the Broncos 6-0. Eventually, Burrillville took control of the game and the Mounties never found their way back into the contest despite goals from freshman Max Rusov and senior leading scorer Kyle Smolan.
“We made two catastrophic mistakes that led to two goals and sometimes the moment gets too big for us because we are so young,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “The have to learn to be mentally tougher. We've given up five or six goals in the last minute of periods and that's all mental letdown. Those are things we're trying to teach them.”
Burrillville (6-6 Division I) is now in control of the No. 6 seed – and an automatic spot in the best-of-three quarterfinals – after winning its third straight game over a team that was above them in the standings. The Broncos hope to make it four straight games Tuesday afternoon when they travel down to Thayer Arena to take on reigning state champion and current No. 1 seed Bishop Hendricken.
“We're going to have to play a lot better against Hendricken, but a lot of it is just cleaning things up and being a little more accountable when pucks are in your area,” Burrillville coach Dave Farrell said. “We just need to be better with our dumps into the zone. This was a sloppy effort overall, but that's because Mount made it tough on us because they play so hard.”
Just as they did in the first meeting in December, the Mounties skated faster and moved the puck quicker than the Broncos for long stretches of the opening period. Unlike the first meeting, the Mounties failed to capitalize with a goal and they paid for it with 2:45 left in the period when Burrillville's suddenly unstoppable power play produced its seventh goal in three games.
Sophomore forward Patrick Poisson ripped a shot from the left circle that Mount junior goalie Owen Skodras saved, but Murphy was in position to knock in the rebound.
“Coach Dave preaches it all the time, dirty goals are the best goals and we need a lot of those to win and we got a couple tonight,” Murphy said. “We just work hard every day at practice and grind because we knew that's what it was going to take to start winning.”
Murphy played a big part in Burrillville's second goal that came with 1:16 left in the period. Sean Farrell ripped a shot from the blue line that Murphy tipped. Skodras made contact with the puck, but it slipped away from him and Laprade was on hand to score his first league goal of the season after scoring in a blowout win over Dartmouth, Mass. earlier in the week.
“Playing at forward is a pretty big change and at times I didn't know where I was going, but my linemates really helped me with it,” Laprade said. “Burying one in my first league game at forward really got me back into it. I didn't think [Murphy] was going to tip it, but I just jumped on my opportunity.”
Fiyod, who made 22 saves, made a mistake behind his net 6:09 into the second period, which allowed Bryce Baxter to find Rusov for a goal to cut the deficit in half. But, just as he's done in the last two games, Jack Farrell put the game away with an avalanche of goals.
First, a turnover in the neutral zone allowed Farrell to break in on goal alone and score with backhanded effort. He made the score 4-1 with eight seconds left when he scored after good work from linemates Ryan Frenette and Laprade.
“Yes, in my personal opinion scoring goals is one of the hardest things to do in sports,” Farrell said. “You see games where there aren't more than one or two goals scored. Putting the puck in the net is certainly not easy.”
Mount grabbed a consolation goal late in the third when Farrell's long-time friend, Smolan, scored his team-leading 12th league goal of the campaign following passes from Antonio Lombari and Colden Lawrence.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
