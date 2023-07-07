Future Friar Daquan Davis savors experience at NBPA Top 100 camp

It wasn’t just about winning enough games to emerge as champion of the NBPA Top 100 team title. For the first member of the high school Class of 2024 to supply new PC head coach Kim English with a verbal commitment, the time spent in Orlando was also earmarked by plenty of off-court takeaways that proved just as impactful as laying claim to being the best following a week-long stretch of intense action.
“Probably getting to meet the NBA players who were there and listening to how they got to where they are,” said Daquan Davis upon being asked about the non-playing chords that were struck when reached one day earlier this week.
Former NBA champion Kris Middleton and 11-year veteran Will Barton were among those who relayed messages to Davis and the rest of the nation’s top talents from the 2024 and 2025 classes who locked horns over three days of tournament play last week.
“They talked about how they used to be in our position and doing what we did,” said Davis, who supplied the Friars with a pledge the weekend before heading to the Sunshine State for an experience that from the sound of it left an indelible impression.
“A few of the [NBA players on hand for NBPA Top 100] complimented my game. That meant a lot because they’re playing at the highest level right now,” said Davis, a 6-foot-1 guard. “It definitely helps to set a foundation, knowing the pros like my game and that I’m doing something right. I just have to keep working and keep getting better.”
To receive an invitation to NBPA Top 100 means the right people are noticing you. This particular stop on the summer basketball circuit has been in circulation since 1994 and owns a proven track record when serving as a potential launching pad for future hoop endeavors. Per the Top 100 website, 500-plus alums of the Top 100 experience have risen to the NBA ranks.
“Honestly, I think it came from working hard. Someone saw me play and emailed a few days later,” said Davis in response to landing a Top 100 spot.
As for Davis and his seven-game run at Top 100 with Team Denver, the true litmus test came on the third and final day of the tournament. If a three-games-in-one-day gauntlet awaits with the final contest featuring a prize of significance, you best make sure to empty the tank. Davis believes he did that.
“It was a long day,” he said.
On Team Denver with Davis was Cooper Flagg, who originally hails from Maine and has become the target of many Power Five schools. A small forward from the Class of 2025, Flagg was named MVP of this year’s NBPA Top 100.
“I was with a good group of guys. We were all there to have a good time and to win. No one wanted to lose,” said Davis, who averaged 15.4 ppg, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the 32 minutes he averaged.
It was permissible for English and his fellow coaches to be in Orlando for the NBPA Top 100 during the non-tournament playing days.
“On the days he [English] was there, he was telling me what I needed to do better and what was going well,” said Davis. “It speaks to the strong connection we have.”
The focus now shifts back to the AAU grassroots circuit with a new twist awaiting Davis. After running with Team Takeover, he’s now affiliated with Team Thrill, based in his native Baltimore and sponsored by Barton. Beginning Thursday and running through the weekend, Davis and Team Thrill will be in Atlanta. Next week, Team Thrill heads to Las Vegas.
“Honestly, I would say it’s more about family,” said Davis when asked about joining a new AAU program.
