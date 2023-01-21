Future Friars forming bond at Southern California Academy

PROVIDENCE – The exact date hasn’t been locked down. Nonetheless, the wheels have been set in motion for three future members of the PC Friar men’s basketball program to check out a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion sooner rather than later.
The news of Garwey Dual, Drew Fielder, and Donovan Santoro flying across the country to see Ed Cooley’s program in a gameday atmosphere was shared during a phone conversation with Julius Von Hanzlik, head coach of Southern California Academy, the prep program where the trio of PC additions are spending their final pre-college season.
“They asked if it was cool for them to go. They’re all extremely close, like brothers,” said Von Hanzlik, noting that Dual, Fielder, and Santoro live in the same house.
Based off Von Hanzlik’s remarks, it appears that Dual, Fielder, and Santoro have developed a kinship that figures to be music to Cooley’s ears. After all, we’re talking about a Big East coach who places a major emphasis on chemistry, continuity, and synergy. Having three players join the Friar fold after spending time together at the same school figures to lessen the strain of adjusting to the college ranks.
The true reason for checking in with Von Hanzlik was to take the temperature of the season-to-date for Dual, Fielder, and Santoro. The desire to reach out stemmed from the recruiting gurus at ESPN and Rivals recently updating their lists of the top prospects in the Class of 2023, with Dual and Fielder mentioned in the same context as some of the best in their current graduation year.
Rankings aside, how is each one improving their craft? Let’s have Von Hanzlik take it from here.
Garwey Dual
Any conversation concerning Dual’s status with the Friars should be eased upon reading what his high school coach has to say. Ranked No. 37 by ESPN and No. 35 by Rivals, the plan remains for Dual to sign his National Letter of Intent in the spring. The point guard elected not to sign with PC during the November signing period after becoming the first 2023 prospect to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment last June.
“Honestly, Garwey has blossomed into what I think is the best point guard in the country. I know that’s a crazy statement because there are some high-level guards in his class,” said Von Hanzlik, “but if you just look at production and projection, I think it’s hard to find someone who checks more boxes.”
The most noticeable leap in Dual’s game has been his shot-making.
“He’s shooting over 60 percent from three and making over two [treys] per game,” noted Von Hanzlik. “He’s gotten way better. Development is something we take pride in. If you follow our program closely, you wouldn’t be shocked at the way he has developed over the past 4-5 months. He’s gotten bigger and stronger and is more athletic. He’s become more vocal. The Providence fans have someone to be excited about.”
Drew Fielder
Checking in at No. 123 on Rivals’ top 150 talents from the Class of 2023, Fielder has taken his versatility to another level, specifically in pick-and-roll situations. The 6-foot-9 forward (along with Santoro) inked his NLI with the Friars during the November signing period.
“Playing out of ball screens and getting him to roll before making a decision on knowing when to pop … maybe he’s looking at the high-low or there’s a quick catch-and-shoot. The same thing holds true when rolling to the basket,” said Von Hanzlik. “He’s been more efficient playing out of screens. His three-point range has also gotten deeper. We’ve put him in a lot of isolation situations this year and that’s helped Drew’s IQ for the game … reading and reacting when it comes to taking that extra dribble and drawing the help, shooting a soft fadeaway, or kicking it out.”
Donovan Santoro
Dual and Fielder are teammates on SoCal’s high school team while Santoro suits up for the school’s post-grad squad.
“Our post-grad’s biggest thing is play as hard as you can and crash for every rebound. Get your nails dirty and get on the floor. I think being around that environment for Donovan, who’s tall and skinny, it increases his level of production,” said Von Hanzlik.
Santoro is working his way back into form after being shelved for a month with a knee injury and illness. Before sitting out, the wing player had produced a couple of 20-point games.
“Like Garwey, Donovan has gotten bigger and stronger,” said Von Hanzlik.
