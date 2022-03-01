Future Friars Pierre, Berry picked a fine time to check out a PC game at the Dunkin' Donuts Center

PROVIDENCE – Jayden Pierre finally made it to see the Providence Friars take the court at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Ditto for Quante Berry, who similar to Pierre is a member of PC’s Class of 2022 high school recruiting haul.
If seeing is truly believing, the pair of future Friars came away from their respective visits with an eagerness to fast forward the hands of time. Pierre was present last Wednesday when PC outlasted Xavier in three overtimes, while Berry enjoyed a similar front-row seat behind the Friar bench for last Saturday’s clincher of the Big East regular-season championship.
No question, Pierre and Berry picked a fine time to check out a game at the basketball arena that awaits them next season.
“It was something that was fun to be around and something to look forward to. The players gave it their all and the crowd was behind them the whole time,” said Pierre. “Knowing that I’m going there and looking forward to doing stuff with the team, then being there and seeing that, it was definitely one of the best environments I’ve ever been in.”
“It was probably one of the craziest college basketball games that I’ve ever watched. They’ve talked about it on TV and Twitter, but to actually be there was unreal,” said Berry, who departed with a Big East championship t-shirt.
The game that Pierre checked out featured a roller coaster of ebbs and flows with Providence ultimately outlasting Xavier. Berry’s first-person observation of Friar life at The Dunk was marked by a coronation that lasted nearly the entire second half for a group of players and coaches that achieved program history.
“I could see the anxiety on a lot of people’s faces when the game got close or Xavier went up a little bit,” noted Pierre. “To see how everyone was into the game was great. No one let up. You could tell the crowd was giving the players the extra boost they needed, but they battled the whole night.”
Added Berry, “I told one of the players that they’ve set the table. Next year is going to be huge.”
Pierre wandered over to the PC student section during the overtime periods. It left an impression on the guard who’s wrapping up his high school career at New York’s Long Island Lutheran.
“I talked with some of the students … showing them some love,” said Pierre.
Each future Friar was inside the locker room for the postgame address that in Berry’s case featured plenty of celebrating.
“They weren’t talking about what they’ve done over the past few months. They were going back to last summer and all the work they put in,” said Berry, a guard prepping at North Carolina’s Winston-Salem Academy. “It was crazy being in there.”
For both, seeing the Friars at what’s been a turbo-charged Dunk over the past few months represented the final pre-college piece to the puzzle.
“You’re playing for something that’s bigger than yourself. That’s important when you’re playing the game. It’s something that brings people together and makes me want to play at my best at all times … knowing that you have a lot of people rooting for you,” said Pierre. “I look forward to them cheering for me and my teammates. It’s going to be fun and exciting.”
“Coach [Ed] Cooley has been loyal to me but now it’s 10 times better. The whole city of Providence knows who I am. It’s a personal connection where you understand why they support them like that,” said Berry.
Neither one departed without receiving some important advice.
“Coach Cooley told me things to work on now so I can be my best when I come in,” said Pierre. “He told me not to take a backseat just because I’ll be a freshman. He wants me to be who I am … be a leader and show why they recruited me from Day 1.”
“Talking with [Providence associate head coach Jeff Battle] after the game … he was happy that I was able to see that. He asked what I thought about the game. Honestly, it was about seeing the work I need to put in to where I need to be so we can do this again next year,” said Berry. “That was one of the points of coming up … seeing up-close how everything is.”
