The Mount St. Charles baseball team will still be defending Division II champs when the 2021 season commences. Tommy Burke, however, won’t be around for the opportunity to see whether the Mounties can achieve back-to-back titles – a feat that was the primary objective as part of a 2020 season that has been officially laid to rest without a single game entered into the win-loss column.
In wake of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s decision on Thursday to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year, situations involving student-athletes like Burke hit extra hard. Burke is a senior who would have been one of the Mounties’ top pitching options this spring. When he wasn’t on the mound, you would have found him tracking down fly balls in the outfield.
“We were in our [virtual] second period when we heard whispers that school might be done for the year. Guys started texting to each other,” said Burke. “We ended the [2019] season on top. It’s unfortunate we won’t be able to play because we wanted the chance to prove it again.”
Instead of gearing up for an abbreviated season that the R.I. Interscholastic League was hopeful to begin on May 11 and wrap up by June 27, fields designated for baseball, softball, and lacrosse, along with tennis courts and tracks, will continue to remain eerily quiet and devoid of the usual hustle-and-bustle. It was a decision that seemed inevitable, especially after Massachusetts on Tuesday elected to keep school buildings closed for the balance of the 2019-20 term.
Still, it wasn’t like it was easy pill to swallow. Like countless athletes from around the state, Burke was finding innovative ways to stay sharp in the event that clearance was given to return to the classroom. Now, the swings and sessions of playing catch will continue to take place either in the backyard or inside the family garage.
“I can’t believe that was my last time playing in a Mount baseball uniform,” said Burke, referring to last June’s title-clinching victory that took place at McCoy Stadium. “It was a beautiful day … a great way to remember what we accomplished.
“It stinks. High school sports is what you live for,” Burke added.
The shutdown of the school year was an issue that left many springtime coaches and athletic administrators with a lump in their throats.
“I’ve been playing the same seven girls for the past three years. It was a year that everyone was looking forward to. There was a lot of hype,” said Burrillville High softball head coach Bill Lacey. “The girls are taking it hard. It’s tough.”
Added Shea High baseball head coach Dino Campopiano, “I feel bad for the seniors. It’s pretty unfair they won’t be able to go out and perform. Unfortunately, we can’t do anything about it.”
“It’s heartbreaking, especially for the seniors who won’t get to play organized sports again,” said Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor.
“To say it’s sad is an understatement. It’s a very sad day for R.I. high school sports,” said Cumberland softball head coach Marty Crowley. “I was at a loss for words. What do you say?”
The R.I. Interscholastic League is planning to issue a statement on Friday. With spring sports officially left at the altar, the fate of fall sports is officially on the clock.
“It’s a situation where as coaches, we feel awful all spring student-athletes, especially the seniors,” said Cumberland baseball head coach Andy Tuetken. “Safety, however, is and should be the number one priority.”
