CUMBERLAND — For the second straight June Garvin Field was empty.
Unlike last season when the world was shut down due to the pandemic, there was a good reason kids from Cumberland Little League weren’t playing on their main field on Diamond Hill Road.
For the first time since 2008, Garvin Field is hosting the Major Division state tournament and league president Michael Colucci, vice president Gary Lamora and player agent Ed Rigano wanted to make sure everything was done to ensure the four teams descending on the Blackstone Valley for the right to go to Bristol had a great time on a great field.
“Going to them is a lot easier than running them, but we’re here to make sure the kids enjoy themselves, have fun playing baseball and just have a
memorable experience,” said Colucci, who has been to Williamsport, Penn. twice with Cumberland American in the last decade. “When we came back from Williamsport in 2011, I twisted the words from an old movie, ‘Stand By Me.’
“The statement was, ‘You’ll never forget the year when you’re 12.’ This is their last year of Little League and they will never forget it. We don’t want to do anything to interrupt that experience or tradition.”
Because the state rotates hosting duties among the four districts, it was known that District 4 was going to host the tournament years ago, but the call wasn’t made to Rigano and Colucci until April when District 4 administrator Ron Lopes asked if the league would host the tournament after Lincoln hosted the event in 2012 and 2016.
It took Rigano, who also volunteers for the district, just three days to get back to Lopes and tell him Cumberland is willing and ready to host the tournament.
And then the hard work started. Colucci and his board members knew Garvin Field needed some upgrades after years of use not only by the league but also the kids at Garvin Elementary who use the field for recess. Calls were made to Cumberland mayor Jeff Mutter, Parks and Recreation director Mike Crawley and Cumberland Superintendent of Public Works Bob Anderson to secure the funding and man power to improve Garvin Field.
After the town regular season finished prior to Memorial Day weekend, the town went to work on fixing the field. The infield grass along the edges of the dirt was completely replaced along with the infield dirt. New sod was put down along the foul lines in the outfield.
Along with new bases and a new home plate, the foul poles were repainted and the concession stand, which will be used for the first time since 2019, was repainted.
“Everyone was astounded at the condition of the field compared to what it was before,” Rigano said. “The grass was really chewed up and the infield grass right in front of second base and shortstop was gone and had to be replaced. The town came through and was great at no cost to Little League and no cost to Cumberland baseball.”
The first game back at the refurbished Gavin Field was one to remember because it was the town Major Division championship game in late June where 12-year-old all-star righty Dylan Poloski struck out 19 batters in a victory. The field hosted a number of district tournament games with all three Cumberland teams advancing to their respective district finals last weekend.
Dave Belisle, who coached Cumberland American the last time Garvin Field hosted the state tournament, is proud of what the town and league has achieved to host the tournament. Belisle has been to Williamsport twice with CALL and will be in Bristol next month as part of ESPN’s coverage of the New England and Mid-Atlantic tournaments.
“I’m very proud of the job Ed and Mike have done in bringing in this tournament,” Belisle said. “Those guys are proud of where they come from and they wanted to host this. We have a lot of tradition in this town with baseball and we wanted to show it. Little League is all about volunteering and it’s guys like Ed and Mike that make it work.”
District 1 champion North Providence, District 2 champion Riverside, District 3 champion Warwick Continental American and District 4 champion Smithfield descend on Garvin today for a pair of winners’ bracket semifinals. Fans coming to the game shouldn’t find parking an issue with the elementary school lot and the old safety complex lot available to the league.
Colucci said he secured a food truck for Saturday’s games, but the rest of the week the concession stand will be open. The winners’ bracket final and the first elimination game is Monday and the tournament will end on either Friday or Saturday night.
“The field is ready to go and we’ll be ready to go,” said Colucci, who spent Friday putting out the bunting and hanging the league’s numerous district, state and New England title banners. “We’ve watched what other districts and states have done and we tried to mimic the good things. All of my experiences have been positive, so we have a lot to live up to. We’re doing the best we can.
“For the three teams that don’t move on to Bristol, we want them to say ‘We gave it a good go, we had a good field to play on, we had good hosts and we had good time.’ We want them to walk away feeling almost as happy as the team that wins.”
