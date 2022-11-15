Garwey Dual isn't wavering from verbal commitment to Providence Friars

PROVIDENCE – Just because Garwey Dual isn’t planning to sign with Providence College during the early signing period that officially expires this Wednesday doesn’t mean the top-100 guard is having second thoughts about joining the Friar fold come the fall of 2023.
It was confirmed Monday by Mike Saunders – Dual’s AAU coach with the George Hill All-Indy program – that Dual plans to sign with Providence next spring. Per nationalletter.org, the regular period for Division I basketball prospects runs from April 12 until May 13.
Cutting to the chase, there’s no reason to work up a lather, according to Saunders. No schools are in Dual’s ears, nor is the 6-foot-5 prospect searching for the best possible deal concerning Name, Image, and Likeness.
For Dual, all he desires is to sign on his terms. For the record, his profile pictures on Twitter and Instagram feature him in a PC uniform.
“At the end of the day, he still wants to support Providence and watch how they play and watch how Ed Cooley coaches. To reaffirm, no schools have reached to me,” Saunders told the Call/Times on Monday. “He wants to see everything before he has a chance to sign.”
For several reasons, the optics of Dual not signing during the current signing period that opened last Wednesday has prompted curious reaction. Dual was the first high school prospect to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment, doing so back on June 19.
“I never imagined a big school [like PC] would be interested in me. When I went on the visit, I liked it all,” said Dual when reached the same night he shared via social media that he was planning to be a PC Friar. “Usually when I feel something is good for me … I just went and did it. I’m not big on waiting around or beating around the bush. I felt [PC] was for me and I seized the opportunity.”
The verbal supplied by Dual came at a time when he was viewed as an under-the-radar prospect who figured to gain even more notoriety at summer showcase events. Labeled a four-star recruit by ESPN.com, Dual spent the summer gearing up for his final season of high school ball at Southern California Academy. He’s originally from Houston but moved to Indianapolis last year.
Dual was one of three players in the Southern California Academy program to supply Providence with a verbal commitment. Two of those players – fellow ESPN top-100 prospect Drew Fielder and Donovan Santoro – signed their respective National Letters of Intent as part of a ceremony shared via the Twitter account of Southern California head coach Julius von Hanzlik.
As of Monday, PC had yet to announce next year’s incoming class.
As luck would have it, Dual has an excellent opportunity to see an important side of the PC program next weekend. Southern California Academy will play games at Albertus Magnus College, located in New Haven, Conn., this coming Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, the Friars will play a 4 p.m. game at Mohegan Sun Arena against Miami as part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.
Before facing Miami, Providence has a 5 p.m. home game on Tuesday against Division I newcomer Stonehill.
