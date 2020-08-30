WOONSOCKET — This year, name tags weren’t needed on the first day of practice for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy’s midget teams.
Unlike last season when everything – the players, the coaches and the uniforms – was new for the program, most of the kids who took the Adelard Arena ice Sunday for the talented U16 and U18 teams are back after successful campaigns. Program co-directors, U16 coach Devin Rask and U18 coach Matt Plante, have reinforced their deep cores with quality talent from around North America.
“Coming in with returning players is nice because they know the routine with school and life in the dorm and how we do things,” Rask said after his team’s practice. “You can get some consistency quicker because of that. As far as hockey structure, we’re still not going to be where we need to be at after just one practice to play a game. For me, this is a very different team from the one we had last year.”
“It’s just the first day and we have a long way to go with this group, but I think we have a deep, talented group up front with a lot of work ethic,” Plante said. “I’m excited about our forward group and I’m excited about our [defense], but it’s a different group than we had last year.”
The good news for Plante is that, except for UMass commit Kenny Connors, the top forwards from No. 5 ranked U16 team in the country stayed in Woonsocket. That list includes Jayden Sison, Michael Woll, Tyler Ribera, Sterling Cooke and Sixten Jennersjo. That group is augmented by the presence of former La Salle all-division center Ethan Cordeiro and Penn State commit Owen McLaughlin.
While talented goalies Tade Carman and Tommy Heaney return, the team’s top three defensemen [Guillaume Richard, Tyler DesRochers and Anthony Cliche] all left for the USHL. Nate Benoit, who has caught the eye Division I coaches, is the only returner from the No. 3 U18 squad, but outside of Jake Howard the rest of the defense is made up of kids who played elsewhere. Wisconsin commit Grayden Daul is the headline name, but Lincoln’s Thomas DelFarno and Canadian Matt McQuaid provide skill on the blue line.
“These guys have potential, they just need polishing, so we have to sand down the edges, but there’s a lot there to work with on both ends of the ice,” Plante said. “It helps that a lot of the kids are back because most of the stuff Devin did with them last year you hope we just have to refresh because last year we had to teach 20 kids who have never played together a new system.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced USA Hockey to postpone Nationals, Benoit and the U18 team were a title contender thanks to victories over the No. 1 team in the US, Shattuck St. Mary’s, and the No. 1 team in Canada, St. Andrew’s. Because Mount played so well in 2020, it’s easy to forget the group went through growing pains prior to winning the New England title in November.
There were ugly losses to the New Jersey Titans, South Kent and Victory Honda in the first two months of the season. Plante hopes to avoid those type of efforts when the season starts Monday night against the Boston Jr. Eagles in Salem, N.H.
“Last year it took a while to settle in and I don’t think it will take this group as long to gel,” Plante said. “That’s the positive. It was the same way when we were at South Kent. That core group that moved up from the 16s was always strong and we plugged in some nice pieces around them. We had a lot of success in those years.”
Even though East Greenwich’s Brady Berard was selected to play for the National Team Development Program and defensemen Pavel Bocharov and Jake Furlong opted to head to the Canadian Hockey League to continue their development, Rask is excited about the squad U15 coach Scott Gainey developed.
Along with Cranston’s Perry Gaudreau, Frank D’Ancona, Nathan Casey and Jackson Graber will be counted on to provide the scoring, while the big newcomer in the back end is talented goalie Peter Sterling, who was outstanding for Team Maryland last season.
Because they haven’t quarantined long enough, high-scoring Canadian left winger Simon Hughes and Czech forward Tomas Trunda can’t practice or play yet, but they duo will provide added play making and scoring punch as soon as they’re cleared to play.
“We’re a little different team last year, but I think we’ll be just as strong in a different way,” Rask said. “We have more offensive weapons this year, but last year’s team was so consistent and structured. I’m interested to see how all the kids perform. Today was a good skate and I thought [forward Jason] Stefanek looked good. We’re deep with two good goalies and a strong defensive core.”
Name tags were needed for U15 coach Scott Gainey and U14 coach Frank O’Connor because both groups are nearly brand new. The only returning player for the U14 squad is Cumberland’s Kolin Sisson, while North Kingstown’s Pat Murphy, Trevor Strauss and Jake Gutwirth headline a new-look U15 team.
All four teams will play three games over the next two days before heading to Connecticut over the weekend for games. The squads will then head to New Jersey to play the Rockets the following weekend. Mount was scheduled to play home games in September, but due to COVID-19, Mount can’t host any games for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a little frustrating because the schedule we originally had we were playing a lot of home games in September and October, but we’re hoping to be at home later in October,” Plante said. “It is what it is. At this point, playing hockey anywhere is the biggest thing.”
