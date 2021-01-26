Don’t think. Just go full speed ahead.
Understandably, that’s easier said than done when trying to safely navigate one’s way in and around a season while a global pandemic rages on As thrilling as it is to be able to shift from the practice-only mode that defined R.I. high school girls basketball teams for much of January, you’ll also find a level of anxiety as this compressed campaign swings into action.
At a time when nothing is guaranteed, we present a leave-no-stone-unturned look at the local entries – the facts, the figures, the analysis – that have been arranged in alphabetical order within their corresponding division.
DIVISION I
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tammy Drape
2019-20 regular-season league record: 16-2 (Division I-C)
2019-20 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Amaya Dowdy, senior forward; Elizabeth Bruno, senior guard; Tatyana Vincente, senior guard; Chloe Rayko, senior guard; Malyse Vieira, senior forward; Victoria Adegboyega, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Tyla Forbes, sophomore guard/forward; Genesis McNeill, sophomore guard; Chelsea Dombroski, freshman guard.
Outlook: The Saints return three starters from a team that was peaking heading into the playoffs before the arrival of COVID-19. … The UMass Lowell-bound Dowdy enters her final varsity rodeo in the best shape of her life. From scoring inside to improving her outside touch, teams are once again going to have their hands full. At 5-foot-11, Dowdy is an intimidating force who figures to record her fair share of rebounds and blocked shots. … You would be hard pressed to find a tougher player than Bruno. She can drive and finish as well as back down whoever is guarding her. Bruno will shoulder some of the point guard duties after the Saints lost Tatum Forbes to prep school. … A knockdown shooter, Rayko is the ultimate floor spacer. … Keep an eye on Adegboyega, dubbed a solid athlete by her head coach. … Both Vincente and Vieira are entering their fourth season with the program. … McNeill is a transfer from a charter school who’s immediately eligible. She’ll add depth to the backcourt. … Dombrowski has been a pleasant surprise and figures to be one of the players that Drape builds around in the post-Dowdy era.
Head coach’s take: “We’ve already dealt with all our emotions as far as how last season ended, but we’re just happy to be playing. Given the current state of society, we’re looking to have some fun and hopefully win some games.”
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Amy Hauser
2019-20 regular-season league record: 15-2 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Lincoln (52-44) in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Mount Pleasant (57-38) in D-III semifinals; lost to Johnston (62-33) in open state tournament preliminary round.
Returning players: Molly Brown, senior forward/center; Emily Weekly, senior forward; Avery Clifford, junior guard; Isabell Costa, junior guard/forward; Victoria Lamontagne, junior forward; Kaitlyn Pristawa, junior guard; Cami Weekly, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Julianna Colbert, sophomore forward; Abigail Lambert, sophomore guard, Marissa Pinocci, sophomore forward; Regan Polacek, sophomore forward.
Outlook: A 2002 graduate of Burrillville, Hauser takes over for Samantha Stanton. Hauser was also a Bronco assistant as recently as two seasons ago. … The Broncos graduated eight seniors from last year’s group that was the top seed heading into the D-III playoffs. This year, the Broncos will be looking to contend as a D-II entry. … Brown is the only returning starter. She’s a captain along with Emily Weekly and Ludovici. …Emily Weekly is coming off a knee injury. Hauser is hopeful she can continue to bring her trademark grit and toughness to the court. … Ludovici is a versatile player who is capable of playing any position on the floor. … The juniors didn’t receive a ton of varsity playing time on last year’s veteran squad. Now the time has come for Weekly, Clifford, Costa, Lamontagne, and Pristawa to step to the forefront.
Head coach’s take: “Our team has a lot of potential as long as we are able to adapt to the new system of coaching and the higher level of competition now that we are in Division II. Thus far, the girls have been working really hard. I have seen major improvements on a daily basis. I am very confident in the team’s ability to be a contender. They are able to take direction well and all have a natural athletic ability that just needs some ‘basketball’ fine tuning. I have been so impressed with how great the girls have been throughout all the highs and lows that we’ve seen so far. They come to practice every day ready to work and continue to take all of the changes in stride.”
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: George Coderre
2019-20 regular-season league record: 12-5 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Shea (50-39) in the D-II preliminary round; lost to West Warwick (42-36) in D-II quarterfinals; lost to North Kingstown (53-44) in open state tournament Sweet 16 round.
Returning players: Madison Zancan, senior forward; Morgan Vinacco, senior guard; Juliette Vemmer, senior; Abby LaRose, senior forward; Liliana Lachance, senior guard; Bella Luca, junior guard; Jenna Hooper, junior guard; Alexandra Jakubiak, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Kaitlyn Berger, sophomore guard; Megan Cotter, sophomore forward.
Outlook: There’s a “now or never” vibe with this senior-laden group, one that made visible strides last season en route to finishing over .500 in league play for the first time since the 2015-16 season. … Zancan averaged 16 points per game as a junior. If the Clippers are going to go one step further, she’ll have to produce at a similar clip while supplying her trademark tenacity on the defensive end. “She plays both ends with a lot of heart,” said Coderre. … Coderre didn’t mince words when asked about Lachance, his point guard. “We need her to play well. She’s a pesky defender.” … Coderre on LaRose: “I would take her on any team I’ve ever coached. She’s the salt of the earth along with others.” … Similar to Lachance, Cumberland needs LaRose to apply pressure on opposing guards. LaRose also needs to be effective from three. … Another three-pointer shooter is Vallely, the Clipper who keeps everyone loose. … Vemmer is the defensive anchor. … The expectation is that Vinacco will be assigned to guard the opposing team’s top player. … As far as the rest of the juniors, Hooper is much improved while Jakubiak is dealing with an injury that may result in her missing the entire season. … Coderre is excited about the down-the-line potential of this year’s collection of ninth graders.
Head coach’s take: “This group was so excited to get together. They’ve been very attentive because they realize what they almost didn’t have. If we can put the ball in the basket, we’ll be good.”
SHEA
Head coach: John Lickert
2019-20 regular-season league record: 7-10 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Cumberland (50-39) in D-II preliminary round.
Returning players: Kaylisse Depina, senior guard; Allison Dos Santos, senior center; Sarah Kone, senior forward; Lexi Duarte, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Angelisse Melendez, sophomore guard; Evelise Varela, freshman forward; Kasyra Fernandes, freshman forward; Alexandra Larios, freshman guard.
Outlook: A point guard who will need to score, Depina returns to the Raiders after not playing last year. “She’s our best player by far,” said Lickert. “She’s going to have to do everything … take care of the ball and set people up.” … It will be up to the frontcourt options to alleviate some of the pressure that Depina is surely going to face. … Duarte’s calling card is rebounding. If she scores, that’ll be considered a bonus. … The hope is that Dos Santos can emerge as a double-digit scorer. … Kone isn’t afraid to mix it up underneath the rim. … Fernandes is a ninth grader to watch. … Melendez is a sit-out transfer from St. Raphael who Lickert is counting on to make waves upon becoming eligible.
Head coach’s take: “We’re going to run a two-guard offense and pound the ball inside. We have the options. We just have to get them the ball.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez
2019-20 regular-season league record: 13-4 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Mount Pleasant (52-45) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Jasmine Wilson, senior guard; Abrianna Encarnacion, sophomore forward; Shayanna Barros, senior guard.
Notable newcomers: Ayana Blanco, freshmen guard; Trinity Burk, freshmen center; Angel Sheriff, freshmen guard.
Outlook: The Tigers might be short on sheer numbers – they only had five players show up on the first day – but they are long on heart and determination. … Tolman’s two captains are Wilson and Encarnacion, who made a strong impression as a freshman last year. … The Tigers were bumped up to D-II after posting a combined 29-5 record against Division III league foes over the past two seasons. … It’ll be a baptism-by-fire for two of the freshmen as Blanco and Burk slide into the starting lineup. Per Gonzalez, both have huge upside.
Head coach’s take: “We are not deep at any position, but we will get better as we go and build for the future. The players we have are working hard and understanding the importance of our fundamentals-first teaching philosophy. No matter the outcome, we will fight!”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Marilyn Thai
2019-20 regular-season league record: 1-16 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Maddax Zednik, junior forward/guard; Mercy Oyedele, junior forward/guard; Ibukunoluwa Adelani, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Comfort Simbo, freshman center; Averie Walton, freshman guard; Arghennis Disla, freshman forward, Isabella Gomes, freshman guard; D’Angela Feliz, freshman center/forward; Jaiyla Davis, freshman forward; Sofia Ramirez, freshman center.
Outlook: The key returners are Oyedele and Zednik. Both are captains and both have played varsity for their two years at BVP. … Oyedele has been a power forward in the past. This year, she is transitioning to point guard and will have help in that area from Walton. … Zednik will also be taking on the role of pushing the Pride’s freshman guards – all of whom were teammates at the middle school level. … Simbo and Feliz will be working down low along with Davis and Ramirez. … The pandemic didn’t prevent BVP from fielding one of its deepest teams in program history. On this year’s roster, Thai counts 3-4 post players and 5-6 guards.
Head coach’s take: “We are all thankful to have a season this year and be able to play. Our team is loaded with freshmen and they are focused on learning as much as they can and leaving everything on the court with the limited opportunities we will have. The entire team will be returning next year. We are not just thinking about getting through this season, but how we will utilize this season as an opportunity to build upon for the coming years. Our returners have taken on the responsibility of guiding the freshmen and setting high expectations. As a new coaching staff, we decided not to set limits on positions, Instead, we’ve encouraged the girls to get out of their comfort zone – even if that means making mistakes. Everyone on the team is a scorer, a shooter, someone who can drive, and play defense. This way, they can work on all parts of their game and grow as much as they can. It is refreshing to see the girls in practice –pushing, teaching and supporting one another and we are excited for this season – even if it is a little different from past ones.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Joe Handy
2019-20 regular-season league record: 9-8 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Pilgrim (33-27) in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Keeara Howard, senior guard; Cheyenne Robertson, senior guard; Ana Gomes, senior center; Julianna Rosado, junior guard; Dorothy Tavares, junior guard; Jayleanna Sanchez, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Panida Melia, junior guard; Emma Ise, sophomore forward; Faiza Folarin, sophomore center; Naydelin Ruiz, freshman guard
Outlook: Howard, Robertson and Gomes joined the Davies program at the same time. If the Patriots are going to make noise in this abridged season, it’s imperative those three carry the day. … The Patriots are a guard-oriented squad that in classic Handy fashion will rely on an up-tempo approach that specializes in ball pressure with the hope that easy scores can be generated off turnovers. … Howard is the go-to scorer and will be surrounded by a group of spot-up shooters that includes Robertson, Sanchez, and Ruiz. … Rosado is a ballhandling option whose value figures to come in handy when defenses pay extra attention to Howard. … Gomes is the lone established big, hence the development of Folarin will be key. …Tabbed as captains were Howard and Robertson.
Head coach’s take: “The fact that we’re small is probably going to hurt us, but we’re going to push the ball when we get the chance. The girls listen. They work hard. We keep on emphasizing the masks and that everyone is wearing them. At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to who is the better conditioned team.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Lindsay Lacey
2019-20 regular-season league record: 10-7 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Mount Hope (48-27) in D-III preliminary round; lost to Burrillville (52-44) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Elliana Wu, junior guard; Makayla Horan, sophomore guard; Aisha Sarr, junior guard/forward; Drew Swanson, senior guard; Liz Hien, senior guard; Emma Brunelle, junior center; Andrayah Williams, junior center; Taylor Stande, junior center.
Notable newcomers: Lauren Cipriano, freshman guard.
Outlook: Wu is one of three returning starters. She’s coming off a sophomore season where she earned All-Division Third-Team honors. … Replacing a proven scorer of Yaritza Lara’s caliber figures to be a tall order. Sizing up this year’s roster, Lacey believes she has a number of worthy candidates to fill the void left behind by the 2020 graduate. … The coach listed depth and experience as two of the Lions’ top traits. … The captains are Hien, Swanson, and DeCubellis.
Head coach’s take: “We are excited to be back on the court. We didn’t think we would get to this point. With the short turnaround time, we have to cram a lot of information and plays into a short window. To be successful this season, we will need to play fast and aggressive, play lockdown defense, and make shots.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Jack Madden
2019-20 regular-season league record: 0-17 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Talia Fernandes, senior forward; Lauren Cunanan, senior guard; Mallory Mongeon, junior forward; Katie Mahon, junior forward; Ashley Plamondon, sophomore guard; Kylana Chauvin, sophomore guard; Morgan Marcos, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Emma Roberts, freshman forward; Lexi Robillard, freshman guard.
Outlook: The Mounties dropped down to D-III with seven returning players. The headliners are Fernandes and Cunanan. The former was an all-division pick as a junior and is as gifted as any scorer you’ll find in the area. The latter is an all-around contributor. … Roberts and Robillard are expected to make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. … Plamondon is a sharp-shooting guard who is also a candidate to break out. … The captains are Fernandes, Cunanan, and Mongeon.
Head coach’s take: ‘I’m really excited about the start of the season. It’s been a very long stressful time for our girls. I’m so happy that they are getting to play. The program is definitely moving in the right direction. I’m looking forward to seeing improved results this season.”
NORTH SMIHFIELD
Head coach: Ariana Stanton
2019-20 regular-season league record: 15-2 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Pilgrim (42-33) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Calla Puccetti, junior guard; Megan Masi, junior guard; Laura Matchett, junior forward; India Caro, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Skylah Sullivan, senior forward; Sadie Crozier, junior guard; Samantha Ledger, sophomore forward.
Outlook: Puccetti emerged as a vital cog for a Northmen squad that earned the No. 2 seed in last year’s D-III playoffs. She averaged 12 points and eight rebounds and earned all-state, all-division, and all-class honors. Now a year older, Puccetti will be looked upon to lead from the backcourt. … Puccetti is one of three returning starters. Also back is Masi and Matchett. … Stanton is a major believer in Sullivan, who will help on both ends of the court. Said the coach, “Skylah is an intuitive, natural athlete who brings a new level of intensity to the floor for us.” … Puccetti and Masi are the captains.
Head coach’s take: “It is so refreshing to be back at work in the gym! I love my team like they are my children. That makes every day enjoyable … to see them be able to socialize and play the game they love. This season is all about maturity and stepping into leadership positions for us. Our returning core are juniors. This year is all about turning into a cohesive unit for future success.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dan Belisle
2019-20 regular-season league record: 14-3 (Division III)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Central (56-42) in D-III quarterfinals; defeated Pilgrim (47-40) in D-III semifinals; lost to Mount Pleasant (50-47) in D-III championship game; lost to Chariho (72-54) in open state tournament preliminary round.
Returning players: Abbie Desjardin senior guard; Erinee Agyemang senior forward; Mechayla Hill, senior guard/forward; Tianna Carpentier, senior forward; D’Anna Botelho, senior forward; Nevaeh Caro, sophomore guard; Bella Mencarini, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Aje’ana Coleman, sophomore forward.
Outlook: The Novans welcome back four starters from last year’s squad that absorbed a tough loss in the D-III finals and became the first team in program history to qualify for the open state playoffs. … It’s that experience in big games that first-year head coach Belisle dubbed as one of the Novans’ strengths. … Woonsocket will be counting on five seniors who have been playing together since sixth grade. … Caro made waves as a freshman whose offensive contributions stemmed from her clamp-down approach on defense. … Depth could be a problem if Woonsocket suffers injuries or runs into foul trouble.
Head coach’s take: “We’re going to play fast and aggressive. Hopefully we will be able to rebound with the taller teams.”
Editor’s note: Central Falls had yet to start practicing as of Tuesday.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
